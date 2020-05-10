Ana Mónica Rodríguez

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday May 10, 2020, p. 6

Traditional Spanish music was the inspiration of Jorge Arribas and Diego Galaz to form the instrumental project Fetén Fetén.

The duo, for several years, has been offering a contemporary reading of traditional and popular dance music, with conventional and unusual instruments, Arribas explained, after assuring that they seek to conquer more audiences with their forthcoming Cantables II record material.

This production will give continuity to Cantables, a project that emerged in 2016, when Galaz and Arribas met the Argentine musician Sebastián Schon. So, they decided to add lyrics and singers to melodies that already had their own voice. In that exercise, it materialized in a first installment with the participation of Natalia Lafourcade, Jorge Drexler and Pedro Guerra.

In this creative path, they have just launched Para olvirterte, with the participation of Depedro; It is the first single from the album that they hope to have in physical format in 2021. Before, they will upload a new song every month and a half to their social networks to add the 10 or 12 that will make up the record material.

In Para Olvidarte, an imaginary sound line is drawn between New Orleans and northern Mexico.

Drink from the swing, especially that of Chet Atkins, and at the same time from the Mexican ranchera. Depedro’s voice, in constant dialogue with the arrangements, moves between the traditional and the modern in a composition that invites us to drink life.

In addition, Fetén Fetén has conquered different generations around the world with its own imaginative and innovative language that is nourished by its constant travels, but without forgetting its roots.

Now, the musicians have been working since their confinement on this new album, since the pandemic has implied a brutal change. We were right in the middle of a tour and had about 30 concerts signed, all of which were canceled.

Meanwhile, Fetén Fetén – whose meaning is something well done or, in feminine, is the truth – hopes that the health crisis will pass to resume both the projects and the presentations that were pending, says the duo.

.