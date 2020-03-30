Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have assured that they do not need any government help to seek security in the United States

During the afternoon of this Sunday, the president of the U.S launched through his personal account of Twitter a message where He claimed that despite his closeness to Queen Elizabeth II, his government was unwilling to finance the personal safety of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. now that they had decided to settle in The Angels.

I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

However, the Dukes of Sussex have decided not to remain silent and express, through a representative, that they did not expect such help from Donald trump nor the US government, ensuring in turn that Your private security arrangements are already made.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan has just told us that “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the US. government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made. ”

– Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 29, 2020

Until now the dukes settled in Los Angeles after changing their original idea of ​​living in Canada after the Megxit and, since then, they have not abandoned their residence as a security measure in the current situation due to coronavirus.

