Harry and Meghan have had enough trouble with royalty already, so they seek to avoid more

The Dukes of Sussex have opened up to new job opportunities but none that mocks Queen Elizabeth II or any member of the British royal family, by instruction of the Prince Harry, reported Daily Mail.

According to sources, Harry asked his team and that of his wife, Meghan Markle, not to accept any work that is offensive or harmful to his family., despite the fact that he decided to keep his distance and move away from his previous real functions.

Informants noted that Harry made this decision because he doesn’t want to start a media war with his family nor cause misunderstandings by ridiculing their ties to earn money.

The Dukes are now represented by Meghan’s former manager from when she worked in Hollywood, Nick Collins, from the Gersh Agency, who is handling offers and opportunities to carry out a project to films, television shows and philanthropy.

According to experts, now that the Dukes have renounced royalty in an attempt to become financially independent They will have the potential to raise tens of millions of dollars annually.

“The offers have come to Collins for Harry and Meghan. They are worth tens of millions of dollars and some offers are absolutely in your charity brainstorm, however, some are for advertising and marketing and commercial promotions, “said one source.

“And of course, Having something narrated by Harry and Meghan, whether reflecting on their real ties or walking away, is an easy story. However, Harry has instructed his team and Meghan’s team to reject anything that may be negative for royalty, essentially anything that is negative. for the Queen, Prince Charles and her brother William. “

Collins was also reported to have received offers from large companies including liquor companies, medical corporations, banks, sports and entertainment companies.

It was recently confirmed that Meghan lent her voice for the documentary of Disney Elephants, which will come to Disney + April 3; she and her husband are also known to are working with Oprah Winfrey to launch a documentary for television on mental health, to be broadcast this year.

