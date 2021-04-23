The Duke returns! Eden Hazard is finally in a Real Madrid call-up 42 days later

His injuries and casualties are innumerable in the White House, he does not finish taking hold and has become a headache for Zidane and the Real Madrid. Eden Hazard for the umpteenth time he will try to show his football and optimal physical condition that will keep him in the starting lineup.

This Saturday, Real Madrid will have a tough visit like that of Real Betis Balompié at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium and they will do so with the Belgian Duke among those mentioned

His last match had been against Elche on March 13. In that reappearance he suffered after also being more than a month without seeing action. In that period, he could not be in the Belgian National Team either.

Last week Zidane had said that until Hazard was 100% ready to play, he was not going to enter the list.

Now, if he sees minutes against Betis and leaves a good feeling Zidane could take it into account to line up against Chelsea FC – his former club – next Tuesday for the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.