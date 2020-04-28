“Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine” will feature characters from the royal family, such as Elizabeth II herself and Prince Charles, heir to the British crown, while Prince Henry will make the presentation on camera to remember this children’s series.

The main character, Thomas the Tank, “will travel” to London to take a “companion” to Buckingham Palace, residence of the royal family, to receive an award, as reported by the company Mattel Inc. on Tuesday.

In this episode, which will be broadcast on the Netflix platform on May 1, there will be a new character, who is named “Duchess of Loughborough”, whose voice will be led by actress Rosamund Pike.

“Thomas the Tank Engine has been a familiar face, comforting to so many families during these 75 years, entertaining, educating and inspiring children on important issues through their stories and characters, declared Prince Henry on the occasion of the launch of this program.

“I certainly have fond memories of growing up with Thomas and Friends being transported to new places through these adventures,” he added.

“I am very proud that I was asked to participate in this special episode. I wish Thomas and Friends a very happy anniversary, ”said Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson, whose introduction was recorded last January.

In this space of 22 minutes, the character “Sir Topham Hatt” is invited by Queen Elizabeth II to the palace to receive an award for his services to the world of the railway, and, for this, Prince Charles asks the locomotive ” Thomas ”to bring him to the British capital.

The stories of these trains were created by the Rev. Wilbert Awdry and his son, Christopher, first published in 1945, but years later they were brought to television in an animated series, in which other characters appeared, such as “Toby.”