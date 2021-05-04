The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take part in a concert

The Dukes of Sussex reappear publicly after their interview with Oprah Winfrey, which was seen by many as a scandal for the British crown. Harry and Meghan in public, will attend a most interesting social event. It’s about the concert Vax Live: The concert to reunite the world, which has been organized by Global Citizen and of which they will be campaign presidents. This event will take place in Los Angeles, at the SoFi Stadium, next May 8 and will also be broadcast live on radio and television.

The objective of this event is none other than a good cause; well, it’s about raise awareness of the efficacy of the vaccine, since there are hundreds of people who refuse to be vaccinated. After months without any type of events like this, the promoter considers that the fundamental objective is “inspire confidence in vaccines around the world and help everyone get there”.

© GettyImagesMeghan Markle and Prince Harry

In addition to the Dukes of Sussex, other world famous celebrities will also attend this super event. Singers like the well-known ‘Diva del Bronx’, Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin, HER, Eddie veder, Foo fighters, will be in charge of performing in this concert.

In addition to singers, there will be other celebrities who will also be part of this awareness campaign. It’s about actors like Ben Affleck, Jimmy kimmel or Chrissy Teigen, among others.

Also participating in this event will be the President of the United States, Joe Biden, along with First Lady Jill Biden and with Vice President Kamala Harris.

© GettyImagesCelebs attending the concert

The host of the concert will be the singer Selena Gomez, who has shown her emotion in networks: “I am very excited to announce that I will be hosting #VaxLive: The Concert to Bring the World Together! I will join @glblctzn in calling for a fair distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine for all.“