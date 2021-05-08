The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveil adorable birthday photo of their son Archie



Archie in the arms of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Photo: Toby Melville / Toby Melville – Pool / Getty Images

Meghan markle and the prince harry They have shared the sweetest photo of their son Archie to celebrate his second birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose not to let their little one’s celebration end without giving the world a new vision of their son and in honor of the special day. they posted a picture of him on their organization’s website, Archewell.

In it you can see how much Archie has grown, but unlike other birthdays, the Sussexes have decided not to show their face. This is how the Sussexes join many other celebrities who want to hide the appearance of their children and that it is they themselves, later, who decide if they want to be public figures or not.

“We have been deeply moved over the past two years to feel the warmth and support of our family in honor of Archie’s birthday,” the postcard caption reads.

It is worth mentioning that it is the first look that the public has had of Archie’s new life in California this year, at his Montecito mansion.

On the other hand, they added a message next to their publication asking that Help donate money to pay for the vaccine against coronavirus in underprivileged countries.

“We invite you to contribute everything you can, if you have the means to do so, to bring vaccines to families in the most vulnerable places in the world,” they mentioned.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6, 2019 at Portland Hospital in London. He is currently seventh in line to the throne behind his father, Prince Harry.