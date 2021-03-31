The Duke and Duchess of Sussex mentor a teenage girl for a day

Although they are no longer part of the British royal family, the dukes of sussex They continue with their humanitarian work and in California, where their family home is located, they have found two associations that coincide with their values ​​and with which they have begun to collaborate. It’s about the volunteer organization LA Works and the ‘I Have a Dream’ foundation, which works to ensure that all children have the opportunity to access a higher education.

This week the marriage has been ‘paired’ with a teenager whose name has not transpired to offer a kind of virtual tutoring. According to the executive director of LA Works, Deborah Brutchey, the young woman was not aware in advance of who were the people with whom she would speak in that orientation session and was quite surprised when she discovered that it was the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, especially since he has closely followed the history of the former actress.

“It has been something very significant for her because they realized their potential in a few minutes, which has helped to correct some insecurities that she suffered and that were caused by doubts a former professor had about her“Brutchey explained in statements to People.

Throughout their brief conversation, Harry and Meghan were not only interested in the life and academic plans of their interlocutor. They also addressed other issues such as what to do in the face of life challenges or how to stay true to yourself and your values. The dukes realized that the teenager had some sunflowers in her room that they saw in the background during the video call, so after their virtual meeting they sent her a bouquet of flowers along with a note of encouragement.

