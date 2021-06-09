The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge already sent a gift to Meghan and Harry’s baby



Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Photo: Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool / .

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, and apparently her aunt and uncle, Kate middleton and the prince william, They already sent him a gift.

A source who spoke to Us Weekly magazine reported that after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were informed of Lili’s birth, The youngest in Sussex was immediately presented with a gift.

“Informed about the birth and they sent a gift to Lilibet“, He reported in the middle on his site.

On the other hand, the couple was among the first in the Royal Family to welcome their new niece through social networks with a sweet message.

“We are all delighted with the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie ”, they wrote on their platforms.

We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie. – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 6, 2021

In turn, Buckingham Palace issued a statement to express its excitement to know about the arrival of the new member.

“The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” their post read.

At the moment it is unknown what was the gift that Kate and William gave to baby Lili, but it is certainly a very nice gesture.