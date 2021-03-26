The Ducati and Quartararo fly in the free of Qatar

03/26/2021 at 19:05 CET

The MotoGP free practice on Friday, March 26, has revealed many of the novelties of the bikes for this season. The big surprise has been Aleix Espargaró who has been running first for a few laps after scoring a 1: 53.789. Aprilia is one of the bikes that has been able to evolve the most for this season and they have shown it in practice, it will be necessary to see how this Aprilia behaves in the race.

With 11 minutes remaining, Quartararo I flew with the Yamaha and managed to improve the time of Aleix dialing a 1: 53.697. The Ducati They have also shown to have done a great set-up and have arrived very strong on the Qatari track, staying in the top 10 of the table at all times, after a launched lap, the Ducati are among the fastest bikes on the grid. Miller has managed to fly with the Ducati and finally prevail over Quartaro setting the best time of the session with a 1: 53.387. Bagnaia has been second and Quartararo third.

The top 5 has been completed by Alex Rins and Maverick Viñales that have been maintained at all times in those positions of the table being quite regular in all their laps. The group has been closed Franco Morbidelli, Aleix Espargaró, Valentino Rossi and Pol Espargaró, thus completing the list of the 10 drivers who will go directly to Q2. The rest of the drivers on the grid will have to go through Q1 and improve their times if they want to be in the fight for pole position.

Pol Espargaró has hit the ground again with the Honda, for the third time since the preseason began but unlike the world champion, he has managed to qualify for Q2. Joan Mir has not been able to roll fast enough and has run out of the top 10, which means that the current world champion is not directly classified for the fight for pole and will have to prove his worth in Q1 if he wants to have options to start in the first positions.