The dubious need for the bridger peso: Rivas vs. Jennings

Oscar Rivas (27-1, 19 KO) and Bryant jennings (24-4, 14 KO) (pictured, left, when he faced Wladimir Klitschko for the World Heavyweight Championship) will play the first ever bridgerweight world title fight. It is a rematch of the fight that they faced in 2019, then at heavyweight, in which the Colombian won by technical KO in the twelfth round, when the judges’ scores were very tight. The fight will be held in Montreal, Rivas’ hometown, on June 18.

The new category bridgerweight, only sanctioned by the World Boxing Council, responds to the debate on the difference between some heavyweights recently uploaded from the cruise and colossi of the category, trying to avoid differences of 15-20 kilograms between two fighters that face each other. Something that already tried to alleviate the aforementioned cruiserweight (whose limit is almost 91 kilos) now forty years ago, also with the WBC as a pioneer in sanctioning the new category.

The name of the category honors the American boy Bridger Walker, who saved the life of his little sister after being attacked by a dog. The majority of the world boxing community has been unfavorable to the creation of this new denomination, which ranges from the cruiserweight limit, 90,700 kg, to 101,600 kilos of weight (or, in pounds, between 200 and 224) .

Nor does Bryant Jennings seem the most suitable fighter to inaugurate the list of world bridgerweight champions, since he has not finished a fight with his arm raised since 2018, and has since lost against Rivas himself and Joe Joyce; That is to say, a world opportunity is given to a fighter who comes from two defeats, and here the excuses are not worth the WBC as in the case of Yildirim, from which they adduced the mess with the weight of Benavídez, the covid and other monsergas such as justification for that uneven combat. For all this, some prestigious websites such as Bad Left Hook have described the entire division and this fight as “stupid and farce.”