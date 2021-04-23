The dubbing actress ‘Toni’ Rodríguez died at the age of 51 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

This Thursday the death of Marie Antoinette ‘Toni’ Rodríguez, a voice actress known for her role as Misato Katsuragi in ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’, was announced at the age of 51.

Eduardo ‘Lalo’ Garza, one of the most recognized dubbing actors in Mexico, announced the news through his Twitter account.

“This news breaks my soul. A great friend, always fun, smiling and optimistic, always beautiful inside and out. We have just lost a great actress and a great human being. Rest in peace, my dear Toni Rodríguez. I will always keep your smile in my memory ”, he said.

‘Toni’ Rodríguez played various characters in series, cartoons and video games throughout his career.

Some of his most recognized roles are that of Kiyomi Takada in ‘Death Note’; Vivian Wong in ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ and Smurfette in ‘The Smurfs’.

Within the video game industry, ‘Toni’ Rodríguez played Lux ​​in ‘League of Legends’ and ‘Legends of Runeterra’, as well as Kitana and Mileena in ‘Mortal Kombat 11’.