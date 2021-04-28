The dubbing actress Diana Pérez, who voiced Jessie in Pokémon and Luffy in One Piece, has died – Tomatazos

Since 2020 we have lived in times marked by tragedy and in which death is the order of the day. On April 22 he passed away Toni Rodriguez who would give voice to Misato Katsuragi in Neon Genesis Evangelion. On the night of April 27, the world of Mexican dubbing has lost another of its stars: Diana Perez who was 51 years old.

Diana Andrea Pérez Revatett will be remembered for giving Jessie the voice of Pokemon for years and years. He still managed to give her her voice in the series’ 32nd season: Pokémon Journeys. He was also the first voice of Monkey D. Luffy in the first 52 episodes of One piece, the second voice of Aunt Hilda in Sabrina the teenage witch and also voiced her in Sabrina’s Hidden World – 75% from Netflix. In the world of cinema he gave voice to several actresses, but highlights his work voicing Gabourey Sidibe in Precious – 91% and Seven Psychopaths – 83%.

The cause of death of the voice actress is unknown, but as in the case of Toni Rodriguez, we found out from the actor and dubbing director Lalo Garza, who fired her with an emotional message on Twitter:

Rest in peace Diana Pérez, a strong, cultured, intelligent and very talented woman. You’re fine now, friend … nothing hurts anymore. Good trip. – Lalo Garza (@LaloGarx) April 28, 2021

The fans quickly went to the social network to mourn the loss of one of the voices that accompanied us all in our childhood.

Diana Pérez thanks for our childhood giving voice to Jessie 😥😥😥😭😭😭😭🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/Fxldyu7VRR – Josse Mars (@JosseMars) April 28, 2021

With great pain we must say goodbye to a person who for all of us who grew up in Latin America was surely quite important, Diana Pérez, Jessie’s Mexican voice actress in Pokémon passed away and leaves us all with an immense emptiness in our hearts. RIP pic.twitter.com/Wp8cNbzYWP – Ivan (@IwanSWSH) April 28, 2021

Last night the actress and dubbing director Diana Pérez (Jessie from Pokémon, Luffy the first dubbing, Kagura from InuYasha, etc.) passed away. RIP pic.twitter.com/bH1YUs51ad – Boruto México (@Naruto_Mexico) April 28, 2021

Dianita, my Aunt Hilda … 💔😞

My heart is broken, but I know you don’t suffer anymore. You leave a great void in my life and in my heart.

Thank you so much Diana Pérez 🕊✨

DEP pic.twitter.com/UKcwg3OsXt – Alberto Bernal (@abernalg) April 28, 2021

Also the Mexican director and animator Jorge R. Gutiérrez regretted the death:

I always loved Frida’s voice in El Tigre.

Thank you for all your talent, Maestra Diana Pérez. https://t.co/yTXuffL22T – Jorge R. Gutierrez (@mexopolis) April 28, 2021

Diana Perez He studied a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Relations at the National Polytechnic Institute of Mexico, but his artistic training was in theater workshops taught by the Secretary of Finance and Public Credit. She started in the world of dubbing on November 18, 1994 at the hand of the dubbing actor Alvaro Tarcicio. He had a long career of twenty-six years in the world of dubbing. For this reason, he has marked a whole generation that listened to his voice in the nineties and who now have nothing left to do but regret his departure.

Without any doubt she and Jose Antonio “El Guajolote” Macías they were the ones who gave flavor to Pokemon during the improvisations that made the motto of Team Rocket. The original version is as follows:

Prepare for trouble. And they better be afraid. To protect the world from devastation. To unite the peoples within our nation. To denounce the evils of truth and love. To extend our kingdom to the stars. Jessie! Jame messed me up! Team Rocket traveling at the speed of light! Surrender now or prepare to fight! Meowth! That’s how it is!

The interesting thing is that they varied the theme a bit depending on the theme of the chapter or simply to give it a bit of regional flavor. An example would be the following:

Prepare for trouble with Snubbull. And they better be afraid of the red snapper mouth. To protect the world from devastation. To unite the Chimalistac colonies. To denounce the evils of truth and love. To extend our kingdom to Tangamandapio. Jessie! Jame messed me up! Team Rocket traveling at the speed of light! Surrender now or prepare to fight! Oh Mother! Meowth! That’s how it is!

That kind of improvisation and mention of local places is part of what has made dubbing in Mexico so special for many years. Pokémon was always a good example thanks to those slogans and other phrases that occurred to them when producing the dubbing. Without a doubt, this industry has had a great loss with the death of this actress.

Unfortunately it is not the only one he has had this year. Let us remember that on February 7 he passed away Ricardo Silva due to complications derived from Covid-19. He was known above all for being the interpreter of the openings of various anime of the period, but specifically the first of Dragon Ball Z: “Chala head Chala”.

