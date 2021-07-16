The dubbing actor Alfonso Obregón Inclán, voice of ‘Shrek’ and ‘Bugs Bunny’, is hospitalized – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Alfonso Obregón Inclán, dubbing actor behind characters like Shrek and Bugs Bunny, was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack, as the artist himself announced on his Facebook account.

“Arriving at the hospital with a heart attack and being told ‘Talk to us like Shrek’ does not have … Forgive me but I will not answer for a while,” the actor wrote on his Facebook account on July 13.

“Alfonso is fine, they carry out studies to see what procedure he follows. Thanks for being on the lookout. We will keep you posted, ”added his family and girlfriend.

It highlights that the actor has also been behind Fox Mulder in The X-Files; Jerry Seinfeld, in Seinfeld; Marty in Madagascar and the two protagonists of And where are the blondes?

“He was intervened last night and it went well. A coronary is missing to intervene, so you must rest and be calm. For now, his condition is delicate, the serious thing happened and he is out of danger. Thank you all. We will keep you informed ”, added his close friends yesterday Wednesday.

The last message that the actor shared was to inform that he will not be able to teach his dubbing students for the next few weeks.

“Girls, boys, I won’t be able to teach this week or the next, but I’m fine; boarding school, with probes and devices, but fine, “he wrote.

After announcing his hospitalization, hundreds of fans have commented on his publications to wish him a speedy recovery: “We wish a quick improvement to your health, Master Alfonso”, “You regain your strength and health, it is time to rest from everything to take new energy and continue ”,“ Ponchito, that heart of a condominium has already come to beat, take care of yourself ”, are some messages.

Source: Millennium