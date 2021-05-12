The Dubai Miracle Garden: 150 million flowers in the middle of the desert | Life

Nothing is impossible when money is left over. Even building the largest flower garden in the world in the middle of the desert. It’s called the Dubai Miracle Garden, and it’s spectacular.

Blessed with petrodollars, a source of money that will diminish in the coming decades, in the United Arab Emirates it is possible to find all kinds of impossibilities: the tallest skyscrapers in the world, artificial islands, police who use flying motorcycles … And also , the largest flower garden in the world.

Is named Dubai Miracle Garden, the Dubai Miracle Garden: 150 million flowers and plants, and 15,000 butterflies of 50 species, in the middle of the Arabian desert. Without a doubt, his name is well chosen …

Located in Dubai, the capital of the emirate of the same name, in its 72,000 square meters you can find a life-size Airbus 380 aircraft, which is the largest flower covered object in existence. Do not miss the video because it is spectacular:

Opened on Valentine’s Day 2013 and built by Cityland, it cost around $ 11 million, which is a small amount considering what architectural works typically cost in Dubai.

To keep the 150 million flowers and plants that are in this Miracle Garden, every day some 750,000 liters of water. It is not wasteful, since it is wastewater from the city that is filtered and treated before irrigation.

Due to the high temperatures, the garden is only open to visitors between October and April. From May to September it is over 40 degrees most of the day, and being an open garden without shadows, it is impossible to visit it.

It is forbidden to touch, smell and eat the plants …

Dubai Miracle Garden It is divided into different thematic areas, where you can see the aforementioned life-size plane, gigantic animals covered with grass, dancers in flowery dresses, and even a castle in the center of the exhibition.

There is also a section dedicated to Disney, with statues of flowers of Mickey Mouse and company, which exceed 18 meters in height.

In addition, the garden houses the largest butterfly farm in the world, in an enclosed area to protect the butterflies from excessive heat. Inside there is more than 15,000 butterflies of 50 different species. You can see it at the end of the video.

In Dubai everything is done in a big way, and this Dubai Miracle Garden it’s a good test. One of the most visited places in the city.