The tests will take place at the Nürburgring circuit

From June 8 to 11, the category must make up for lost time

The DTM will be launched in early June, although the races will be made to wait until July. From 8 to 11, the category has scheduled four days of testing at the Nürburgring, to make up for the days lost in March when the planned tests – initially in Monza, but transferred to Hockenheim, in vain – had to be canceled by ‘courtesy’ of COVID- 19.

It will be a ‘warm-up’ one month from the start of the season. This start is scheduled at Norisring on July 11-12, although according to a provisional schedule that has become obsolete. The promoters hope to be able to announce a definitive schedule very soon in which most of the tests, for practical reasons, will be on German soil.

“We are delighted that thanks to our host at the Nürburgring we can find the infrastructure that makes the tests take place at the right distance and with the proper hygiene rules,” said the director of the ITR, the promoter of the DTM, Marcel. Mohaupt.

Apart from reducing the personnel of the teams present significantly, the DTM has provided that the safety distance is always maintained. And above all, there will be daily tests for all staff, as planned for the races of the season, to prevent any possible spread of coronavirus.

“We all look forward to this first step before the season begins. We are confident that we will see very exciting races this year,” added Mohaput.

This is a crucial season for the category. After the departure of Mercedes last year and the resignation of Aston Martin to continue its ‘adventure’ as a filler, the DTM will lose Audi next year, forcing it to reinvent itself since BMW is the only brand that will continue to active and this is not to be accepted since the DTM philosophy is a ‘battle of brands’, like the one that Audi and BMW will continue this year.

.