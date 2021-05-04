The DTM faces its second official test of the GT3 era at Lausitzring

The DTM continues to prepare its first campaign under GT3 regulations. After the test held in Hockenheim, drivers and teams they travel to the Lausitzring circuit to contest the second official test session of the championship. Three days in which the field of international drivers is almost full, which means among other things that the three drivers of the Red Bull project will be on track, even if several drivers and teams will reduce this test to two days due to their commitments in other GT3 series. For their part, on a technical level, several teams will debut new features in their cars, while AVL will use a new version of their ‘BoP’.

The presence of almost the 20 drivers that will make up the DTM grid implies that Nick Cassidy will ride the same Ferrari 488 GT3 as Alex Albon, but also of the great roosters of the championship. One of them is Timo Glock, at the wheel of a BMW M6 GT3 that will debut the ‘Space Drive’ system that allows your car to have no steering column. Same technology will be used by Gary Paffett in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 managed by Mücke Motorsport, although both drivers will have one less day of testing due to their commitments in other series. Nico Müller and Marco Wittmann are in the same circumstance.

The chapter of absences is marked by the loss of Sheldon Van der Linde, Timo Glock’s teammate on the ROWE Racing team. Nor will one of the newcomers to the series be present at Lausitzring, since young Belgian driver Esteban Muth and T3 Motorsport have failed to get the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 ready with which they will compete in the DTM. A slight setback when setting up AVL’s final ‘Balance of Performance’, although the drivers and teams will be subject to work for the company, as well as for Michelin with the test of a new compound.