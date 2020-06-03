The 2020 season will consist of ten races and there will be three double dates

The DTM has announced its new schedule for a 2020 season conditioned by covid-19. The category will have a total of 10 tests with three double appointments and will last four months. This announcement has made pronounce to the W Series, category support of the German championship, which at the moment prefer to wait before confirming a definitive program.

The 2020 season will start at Norisring the weekend of July 10-12 as soon as the country’s government gives the go-ahead. After the first test, they will travel to countries such as Belgium and the Netherlands to compete on routes such as Spa and Assen. There will also be three double dates, which will be at Lausitzring, Nürburgring and Zolder.

As usual, the season will close on the Hockenheim track. Of course, the last test will be held a month later than normal, since this year the season will end in early November and not in early October as scheduled. During the weekend of November 6 to 8, the 2020 campaign will end.

2020 DTM CALENDAR

Norisring, July 10-12 Spa-Francorchamps, August 1-2 Lausitzring, August 14-16 Lausitzring, August 21-23 Assen, September 4-6 Nürburgring GP, September 11-13 Nürburgring sprint, 18- September 20 Zolder, October 9-11 Zolder, October 16-18 Hockenheim, November 6-8

W SERIES

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that the W Series at the moment have not announced the alternative calendar that will have its second season. The exclusive category for female pilots will wait a while longer to make a final decision.

“We have seen that the DTM has announced a new schedule with races in three different countries in 2020. As an international category, we study our options with the FIA, Formula 1 and DTM, since the covid-19 is making everything really unpredictable, “they comment from the category.

Before the covid-19, the W Series was already announced as an F1 support category in Austin and Mexico. The decline of the DTM and this movement suggests that they will move more guided by the schedule of the Grand Circus than by that of the German championship. F1 has only announced its first eight races so far.

