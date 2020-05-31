Jorge “Chino” Benítez he assumed the technical direction of Mouth in 2004 after the resignation of Michelangelo Brindisi. After obtaining the South American Cup, was ratified in office and ended up resigning in mid-2015. The spit to Adolfo “Bofo” Bautista in the Libertadores Cup marked it.

However, Benitez He returned to discuss the matter and indicated that the reason for his resignation was that Mauricio Macri, the president of the “Xeneize” at the time, did not bring him the reinforcements he had requested. “He wanted to bring the players after the Libertadores Cup. I told him that if I didn’t win the Cup I had to go. And I left. For Macri, “he explained.

“TO Macri I only asked for two players for the Libertadores and they didn’t bring them to me. To the Pocho Insúa they bought it from Coco basile and within months he went to Selection. I know what Boca needs: a player to scare. One that drives opponents crazy and feeds those at the top. I asked him for two reinforcements and gave him three options: Federico Insúa, Giovanni Hernández or Lucas Lobos. If they brought me those reinforcements we were at the end of the Libertadores Cup. I told the president. Because we had a great squad and we were already in quarters. But he had saved the president and he was done. They didn’t bring me the players I had asked for, “he said.

Further, Benitez recalled the episode with Baptist, of Chivas. “The spit was wrong. It was a moment of fever. Then I went to Mexico To apologize. He did not want them to confuse the issue with a nationalist issue. In that match the referee was guilty, he let him walk around the field to Baptist instead of taking it directly into the tunnel. I am proud, I had a great team. I asked the Pocho because it gave me a characteristic that the team did not have, “he argued in dialogue with” Cadena Xeneize. “

Finally, he related how he treated Carlos Tevez. “He was a brave kid. Carlitos I said: you are important, if you train, you play. You are a phenomenon training twice a week, imagine if you do it five times. From there it was not missing more. The boy understood and from then on he didn’t stop. But that serves for the boys to see that when you want to be a professional, you can “, he completed.

.