The DS19 Pallas that marked the history of the firm

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

The June 1, 2014 DS became an independent brand, outside of Citroën but within the PSA group. This French firm came to embody the values ​​of French know-how, intrinsic in its historical heritage from the 1950s. We are talking about DS19 or shark, as some know him. It is the avant-garde vehicle created 60 years ago and that, even today, supports the ideas of the new models. That car managed to be the symbol of Gallic elegance, forming part of the automotive past far beyond the borders of our neighbors. For this reason, it is worth reviewing a very important page of this beautiful body: the launch of the DS19 Pallas version.

The DS19 began to circulate in 1955, a year that marked a before and after in the way of conceiving beauties on wheels. His name already gave clear symptoms of becoming an icon, since DéeSse means Goddess in French and it is as said model is pronounced. It was an ode to aerodynamics and simplicity, with elegant hands, clever shapes, and just the right chrome. The bumpers of the DS19 seemed to cut through the wind, as if Flaminio Bertoni had created a spear on the asphalt. Bertoni was the thinking mind of details such as the hinges of the boot lid, which were concealed in the finish of the sides and which also incorporated some arrow shaped ornaments.