The DS 7 Crossback e-Tense Hybrid also pleases with front-wheel drive

One has the task of expressing certainties, but I still do not clarify where the ‘premium’ segment to which DS subscribes begins and ends. If it is about showing a car that looks good, elegant, with air stately and comfort out of competition, this SUV DS 7 Crossback e-Tense 225, 4.57 meters long, 1.90 wide, 1.62 high, 1,835 kg in weight, with a gasoline engine and an electric engine powered by a 13.2 kWh battery it can square. Are some about 48,000 euros of spending (5,000 fewer joining the Moves Plan with scrap and half without scrap). Approximately in the price of their fellow elite brands become massive.

The SUV features a balanced configuration for high ride comfort, comfortable leather and cloth seats with adjustments and customizations, exquisite pretensions, materials with a pleasant touch, dashboard covered in velvety felt, aluminum pedals, spacious second row (for two) and soft (also for the center passenger), programmable three-phase air conditioning from the mobile, trunk with volume of 555 liters, optics and last cry lighting, moderate consumption and also moderate autonomy.

Performance Line

The DS 7 Crossback e-Tense 225 (the figure indicates the horsepower) performs on the highway and in the streets with a 1.6 gasoline engine of 180 horsepower and the electrical system that enters by default when starting the car and with another 110 horsepower engine that reaches an instantaneous torque of 360 Nm. It is not a prodigy of acceleration from a standstill (8.9 s from zero to 100 km / h), but that is not what we expect from a soft and comfortable car, no matter how Performance Line it is inscribed on the body and on the dashboard.

In addition to the aesthetic detail which we will describe below, what strikes me the most about this SUV is its ride comfort and I am not just referring to the comfort associated with that of its cousins Citron C5 Aircross or Peugeot 3008but to how it is capable of read the curves and irregularities of the road so that at all times, both in front and behind, the passenger is always as in the living room of his house. The automatic transmission smoothness The eight-speed EAT8 contributes to this, but the driver does not sleep because the thrust is noticeable.

The aspect that has most positively caught my attention, especially in urban driving or when executing somewhat complex maneuvers is the turning diameter of 10.5 meters. Splendid for a car of this size: you change direction in spaces that you cannot imagine. Less with these 20-inch rims. On the other hand, with the help of the front, rear and zenith cameras that I have, the SUV enters the narrow cubicle of a public parking lot with the ease of a compact or a smaller passenger car.

Realism: 38 km of electric autonomy

Going with batteries allows, on the one hand, to circulate with a minimal pleasant loudness and, on the other, contain fuel consumption while the other ‘tank’ conserves enough energy in the lithium-ion battery. Of course, this will not happen often if the car is used intensively, especially if it is driven in Sport mode and the accelerator is pressed all the way down. 135 km / h enabling pure electric mode thanks to its independent power of 110 horses.

The electrical autonomy that is read in the official papers is of 55 kilometers of autonomy, although it is the same on-board computer that denies it. Reaching that distance in real, normal driving is challenging. We have managed to get closer to 38 kilometers and reduce gasoline consumption to four and a half liters at 100 kilometers in a mixed city and highway route, using the different modes available: electric, comfort hybrid, hybrid and sport.

We have also proven that with the mode B (brake, brake) that recharges the battery is able to increase the electrical regeneration on routes with a lot of stopping and starting. And that the e-save mode to save electric charge increases your fuel consumption to more than 8 liters by road, but allows you to circulate through the city you are going to without polluting the air or the auditory pathways of the citizens. Y take advantage of the DGT’s ZERO label, with access to restricted centers and free parking in regulated parking in some municipalities. A small blue light behind the center mirror indicates to anyone looking that you are using purely electric propulsion.

The search for electric recharge does not give us a headache thanks to the TomTom integrated navigation system that indicates and calculates the most appropriate stops to make the trip and refueling watts, also with the indication of service stations to fill the gas tank, which can store a maximum of 43 liters.

The DS 7 e Tense 4×2 is practically the same on the outside as the four-wheel drive. And very similar to the thermal motor. Elegant, with a mixture of lines that do not disdain a muscular appearance, but balanced and recognizable for the most familiar audience to whom it is directed. Headlight design and directional technology DS Active LED Vision and the lower LEDs illuminate the ‘grill’ with a dark grid, specific to the Perfomance Line. To prove its hybridization, the E-Tense logo stands out in the cardinal points of the car.

We will also find the ‘plug-in’ symbol embossed on the sumptuous interior crowned above the dashboard and the 12.3-inch center screen at the top. BRM analog clock that displays when the car is started. The ‘start-stop’ button is almost glued to the clock and it is difficult to get used to that location. It is also necessary to do the DS style of placing the door and window buttons in the center console, where it also lives the key that changes the driving mode and the understated gear lever with the E-Tense symbol.

Manipulating the screens to access the different applications is somewhat burdensome, but the problem is solved well by the voice device, who usually understands your orders the first time and finds the solution quickly. The driver’s screen is also 12.3 inches, with seven customizations according to the type of information we need and with the information on electricity consumption in the upper area.

The leather steering wheel, with amanuense stitching as in the dashboard and seats, highlights the voluptuousness that DS wants to give to this car that competes against the traditional insignia of the ‘premium’ industry with the main advantage of not being as common as they. At least until sales match them.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Holidays 2021 Cover THE WORLD TODAY

