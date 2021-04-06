The drums of war resound in Ukraine

A Ukrainian soldier defends a trench in the middle of the war zone of the Donetsk region. (Photo: STR / AFP via Getty Images)

The drums of war are reverberating loudly in eastern Ukraine. But that does not mean that they have been turned off so far. The conflict in the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, which has already claimed 14,000 lives over seven years, has made headlines again. The reason is due to the recent movements of Russian troops near the border, as well as the military reinforcement by the conscription in the Crimean peninsula.

This is a new tug of war between Moscow and Kiev, looking directly at the United States and the European Union. The Kremlin has made new accusations that the Ukrainian government has generated a provocation that could increase the level of hostility in the Donbas region.

To find the antecedent of this resurgence of the conflict, we must go back to March 26, when four Ukrainian soldiers died north of the separation line established after the reinforced ceasefire agreed last summer. However, Kiev denounces that with these there are already a score of casualties among its ranks that have so far this year.

Two Ukrainian soldiers guard the line of contact established after the ceasefire in the Donetsk region. (Photo: STR / AFP via Getty Images)

The situation is worrying if the alerts issued by the separatist authorities in Lugansk are taken into account. They reported that last Saturday the Ukrainian Army attacked the territory with heavy weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements (a caliber of 122 millimeters) for the first time since the signing of the reinforced ceasefire in July 2020. According to this information, the Ukrainian artillery attacked several towns, a confrontation to which the Russian-backed militias responded.

Talks with the United States

