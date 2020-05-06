In the midst of the pandemic we are going through, mental health is also important to overcome it. Many have turned to exercise, meditation, and even yoga to stay sane these days, But there are musicians who, in addition to raffling like the greats on stage, also enter these practices, such as Jonny Pierce of The Drums.

It turns out that the singer put together an interesting meditation session this weekend through Zoom, where the first fans to enter the conversation – in addition to chatting with him for a while – had a huge opportunity to be introduced to yoga by the leader of the New York project.

As if it wasn’t enough to have the mind behind The Drums as the coolest spirit guide in the world, also released a song called “Take Your Meds (A Guided Meditation” to accompany these sessions. And if you were looking for a topic with which to calm anxiety, this is the ideal.

Beyond being a song with danceable rhythms that we are used to, it’s actually a theme with some relaxing background sounds where with his own voice he takes us through different passages, telling us what to do and taking us to different places while taking a deep breath.

Definitely this is a great way to focus on positive thoughts after being exposed to a lot of news about the much-mentioned coronavirus.

According to Consequence of Sound, Part of Jonny’s goal with this single is to help all of his fans get on their nerves, and especially that they may have spiritual changes during this quarantine: “It’s a little trip. I really like traditional meditation, but I wanted to turn the subject around and make a song where we focused on specific themes. ”

But we better not tell you more, if you feel like going into meditation and want to be super relaxed these days, listen to “Take Yer Meds (A Guided Meditation)”, the song with which Jonny Pierce from The Drums introduces us to this spiritual practice:

And in case you didn’t have enough of The Drums, Here we leave you the interview we had with Jonny a few months ago during his most recent visit to our country, Who told us about his love for Mexico and how it was that the public he has here motivated him to continue composing music.

