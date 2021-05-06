The drug that gives vital time to traffic accident victims

Traffic accidents are one of the leading causes of death in the world, especially for young people between the ages of 15 and 29. Every year, around 1.3 million people lose their lives on the roads. Around 90% of these deaths take place in low- or middle-income countries. Mobility restrictions and lockdowns in 2020 have significantly reduced road fatalities in many countries. In Spain, for example, those killed on the road went from 1,755 people in 2019 to 870 in 2020. A record low since reliable records are available. In any case, traffic accidents remain one of the main causes of death violence and disability in the world.

Among the factors that complicate the survival of injured persons, the bleeding they have a leading role. Severe bleeding caused by accidents complicates the prognosis for people’s recovery, especially when bleeding occurs inside the skull and affects the brain. Many of the injured die within hours of the accident from blood loss and associated complications.

Urgent health care is vital to increase the chances of saving the lives of the injured. Surgeries to treat bleeding and other injuries caused by trauma are essential in the most severe cases, but an excessively long time may elapse before the patient reaches the hospital and can access the operating room, reducing their chances of survival if the bleeding persists. With this problem in mind, health professionals from different regions of the world decided several years ago to evaluate in international clinical trials the role of tranexamic acid as an emergency treatment to stop bleeding at the scene of the accident.

The role of tranexamic acid in traffic accidents

Tranexamic acid is a very cheap drug (1 tablet of one gram costs only 1 euro and an ampoule around 4 euros), safe, and old. The Japanese doctor and scientist Utako Okamoto discovered in the 1950s the therapeutic potential of this drug.

Okamoto at the time was researching treatments that were useful to curb the postpartum hemorrhage, a very feared complication, as it is one of the three leading causes of maternal mortality in the world. She and her team showed in a publication in 1962 that tranexamic acid made it possible to slow or stop bleeding, by blocking a physiological process called fibrinolysis that dissolves clots. But fibrinolysis is a double-edged sword. Under normal circumstances, fibrinolysis plays a very important role in preventing the formation of thrombi in people. However, when there are severe bleeding, this mechanism can maintain bleeding, further complicating the prognosis.

Since 1962, tranexamic acid has been widely used for a variety of purposes such as reducing heavy menstrual bleeding, treating people with hemophilia, or reducing bleeding after surgery. It is also found in the WHO Essential Medicines List. However, until a few years ago, it had not been investigated in clinical trials whether this drug could improve the prognosis of people with severe bleeding from trauma, by stopping their bleeding in time.

First tests of the drug

The first trial to show the efficacy of tranexamic acid in this setting, compared to placebo, was the CRASH-2 study, involving more than 20,000 adults affected by severe bleeding caused by trauma. The results were clear: if this drug was administered three hours after the injury, the risk of death due to bleeding was reduced from 5.7% to 4.9% and, in addition, it was possible to reduce global mortality (for all causes) significantly and no adverse effects were detected. When the treatment was applied earlier (before one hour), survival improved even more.

The results of a new clinical trial, a continuation of the previous one, the CRASH-3 study, have recently been published. On this occasion, the role of tranexamic acid was evaluated in people with intracranial bleeding after head trauma. When the mentioned drug was administered within three hours, mortality from bleeding decreased slightly, compared to placebo.

However, there were no significant differences in overall mortality or neurological function with moderate or severe TBI at six months after drug administration. In other words, still the benefit of tranexamic acid when bleeding is intracranial is unclear and the results are very likely to depend on the urgency with which it is administered.

Tranexamic acid can save thousands of lives on the road

Photo by Esri Esri on Unsplash

On the World Day for the Remembrance of Victims and Relatives of traffic accidents, the Spanish Society of Intensive, Critical Medicine and Coronary Units (SEMICYUC) released a statement to the media on the benefits of tranexamic acid for those injured on the road. They calculate that urgent treatment with this drug could prevent more than 100,000 premature deaths each year in the world.

However, urgency is key to the success of tranexamic acid: every 15 minutes of delay in applying it, its ability to save lives is reduced by 10%. Since this medicine does not need any special storage conditions or storage, may be available in ambulances for rapid administration. SEMICYUC intensivist doctors are committed to its widespread use: “since it will allow the patient to reach the Intensive Care Units in very optimal conditions to ensure their survival.”

