The drone video that will leave you impressed features the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

Johnny FPV it is a name that you may not know. Until just a few days ago I hadn’t listened to him either, but now I’m a true fan and addicted to his work. Johnny is one of the best first person drone pilots, with which a dramatic effect is achieved in video shots. In addition to the immersion, he takes risks to the extreme and seeks maximum drama. Johnny FPV has collaborated with Porsche to bring us an incredible video of the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, drifting on sand and drifting on snow.

The project is called Drive2Extremes, and represents two of the wildest climatic extremes on the planet. On the one hand, the snowy and frozen Finnish tundra, and on the other hand, the desert of the United Arab Emirates. In both places, an identical circuit designed so that the car goes sideways all the time. Between both places there is a thermal variation of 60 degreesBut the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo has no problem skidding smoothly on snow or sand.

Johnny FPV’s YouTube channel has no waste whatsoever.

What have had incredible merit are the video clips recorded by Johnny FPV. Possibly the best thing that has been recorded recently with a drone. Not only does it stay inches from the car, it sneaks into the trails of sand and snow, makes turns that seem physically impossible and even goes through open car windows from side to side. In short, it is better that you contemplate for yourself this work of art, included on these lines.

