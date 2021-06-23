The dromedary can live a long time without water: now we know why

The dromedary it is a fascinating animal. You can pass days and days without water, but once he finds it he is able to drink 140 liters in one sitting. They are capable of dehydration up to 40%, without consequences for their health, and have a fat reserve in the hump that gives them energy and keeps them safe from the cold of the desert nights. No doubt your hump, as well as the two that camels have, it is very useful for them, but it is not the reason why they can hold so long without drinking water.

It is a deeply held belief, but it is not true. At least not at all. It is true that it helps them stay alive in extreme conditions, but what allows them to resist the dehydration is his kidney. There were already suspicions in this regard, but now, thanks to a study published in Communications Biology by scientists from the Bristol University, we know why it is. One clue: the key is cholesterol.

The superpower of dromedaries

Dromedaries are highly prized animals in the rArid and semi-arid regions of North and East Africa, the Arabian Peninsula and Iran. They serve the people who live there as a source of milk, meat and shelter and also as a means of transportation.

They are able to resist dehydration thanks to the concentration of their urine

All this would not be possible if they did not resist until the more extreme environments. And this is so thanks to their kidneys, which have evolved to produce urine so concentrated that the water is never exhausted. The authors of this study needed to know why, as understanding how they resist dehydration is key to the future outlook presented by climate change.

Therefore, they analyzed the expression patterns of the genes of the dromedary kidney. As we have already seen in other Hypertext articles, all cells have the same genes. However, not all use all the information they contain. That will depend on the place where I am that cell and also the external conditions in which the organism is found. Thus, when the information of a gene is used, it is said that it is being expressed.

In the case of dromedary, they wanted to see which genes in kidney cells are expressed or not expressed when they are dehydrated. They saw that there were some associated with the synthesis of cholesterol, who seemed to be very involved in the process. Cell membranes are composed of lipids, including cholesterol. But they saw that when it was found in less quantity in the membranes of the kidney cells, a flow of water and dissolved substances was promoted that finally resulted in a more concentrated urine.

Future steps

The work of these scientists is not over. Once the dromedary study is finished, they also want to analyze other animals adapted to the desert. For example, they plan to repeat the procedure soon with the gerbil.

Unfortunately, we are walking towards a polarized weather, in which some places could end up flooded and others dominated by a desert climate. Knowing how certain animals manage to resist something so extreme can be very useful for the future.

