The Driving Mode of the Google Assistant is now available, although only in English | Technology

Google does not stop providing functionalities to its applications and, especially, to its intelligent assistant. The latest innovation is the Driving Mode, an addition that comes to facilitate navigation while driving.

The Driving Mode was timidly announced at the beginning of 2019, two years have passed and, finally, we see the intentions of the Mountain View company. The main difference between Android Auto and Driving Mode is that the latter is integrated with the Google Assistant.

It may seem that this is something insignificant, but in reality this will mean an improvement when it comes to interacting with our mobile phone while driving. The voice will take great importance and with it we can accept or reject calls, in addition to being the one that reads us text messages, WhatsApp and Telegram.

As for the changes in the interface, what we can find are button position modifications. The bottom bar is gray and the button to invoke the assistant makes an appearance on it, on the opposite side is the icon that opens an applications menu.

In this menu the first thing we see is an upper bar where the call, messages and media icons are placed; below are the apps we have used recently.

You can also control the music of the services that we have contracted (Play Music, Spotify, Google Podcast …) The Driving Mode within the Google Assistant will be available for all terminals with Android version higher or equal to Android Pie 9.0 and with the need for 4GB of RAM.

Of course, not everything is as beautiful as it sounds. This new functionality is, from today, globally, but the language in which it is available is English.

If you are impatient and want to try this function, the first thing we will have to do is change the language of our smartphone and then go to the Google Assistant settings, select the “Transportation” section and activate the “Driving mode”. Although it may not appear right away, well the arrival of this functionality is staggered.

Most likely, Google will update this functionality in a couple of months to add other languages ​​such as Spanish. At the moment the only thing we can do is wait patients for this functionality.