The driver profile most prone to distractions and accidents according to the DGT | Motor

Having all five senses on the road is vitally important to drive safely, but sometimes we relax. This is the driver profile most prone to distractions, according to the General Directorate of Traffic.

Although a priori they may seem like minor oversights, distractions behind the wheel can have fatal consequences.

According to the DGT data, in recent years, distractions have been the leading cause of fatal traffic accidents. Specifically, in 2019 this factor was present in 28% of accidents with fatalities, with a total of 359 deaths.

For this reason, paying full attention to the road is of vital importance to prevent accidents. But, unfortunately, the driver is surrounded by different elements that can distract him.

Nevertheless, distractions do not affect all drivers equally, rather there are notable differences depending on the experience behind the wheel. This is clear from a study that the DriveSmart application has carried out on its users, which reveals which is the driver profile most likely to relax their level of attention.

On the one hand, the drivers consulted evaluated which are the most dangerous distractions: mobile phone, GPS, radio, fatigue and sleep, or accompanying passengers. Although there are differences in classifying distractions based on driving experience, both novices and veterans agreed that the mobile is the main distraction(That is why Traffic has tightened the penalties for using it) and the radio the least.

And who are the most likely to relax the level of attention? According to this study, the most experienced drivers are the most likely to be distracted. People with more than 10 years of license admit that on occasions they have relaxed more than necessary: ​​89% admit to having been distracted by fatigue, 84% by mobile, 53% with the radio, 74% talking to their companions, and 66% with the GPS.

Instead, novice drivers are those who circulate more concentrated. People with less than 2 years of license indicate that they have not driven drowsy or tired, and 33% admit being distracted by mobile phones, GPS, radio or companions.

Drivers with a license between 2 and 10 years old are somewhere between the novice and the experienced. 33% admit to having felt tired, 60% have been distracted with the mobile, 20% with the GPS, 40% with the companions and none with the radio.