The driver of a vehicle that was circulating with the manipulated tachograph arrested in Cuenca

Staff from the Traffic Investigation and Analysis Group (GIAT) of the Subsector of the Cuenca Civil Guard Command have detained a 54-year-old man, as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of documentary falsification.

He was investigated while driving on April 29 with a vehicle whose device digital tachograph was tampered with.

The events are related in the framework of the investigations carried out to eradicate road accidents and with it improve security of the users of our roads, monitoring this type of behavior that can endanger the life or integrity of people.

In a press release, the Civil Guard has reported that the incident consisted of the manipulation of digital tachograph.

In this way, modified the software and altered the data of your records, referring to driving and rest times, speed and distances traveled.

Such modifications have as a consequence the existence of an important road safety hazard.