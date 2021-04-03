The driver of a truck dies when he falls on the train tracks in Tafalla

The driver of an articulated truck died this Saturday after suffering a track exit and fall from a bridge over the train track at kilometer 50.4 of the AP-15 (Autopista de Navarra), in the municipality of Tafalla, as reported by the Foral Police.

In the accident, which occurred around 7.15 am, the driver of the vehicle died, which suffered numerous material damage. The left lane of the AP-15, from kilometer 50 to 51 southbound, it had to be cut off to traffic.

The event has also caused the cut off rail traffic on the road between Tafalla and Olite, “without tension in the catenary between Olite and El carrascal”, as reported by Adif on his Twitter profile.

Patrols of the Foral Police for Citizen Security of Tafalla and Road Safety of Pamplona have worked in the place, while the Attested team has carried out the accident investigation. Firefighters and medical equipment have also been mobilized.