the dripping continues overnight and they have already crossed over 5,000

Hundreds of people continued heading this Monday night from the Moroccan town of Fnideq (Castillejos) to Ceuta to try to cross to the Spanish city, in an unstoppable wave that lasted all day and lasted during the early hours of this Tuesday.

The migratory avalanche registered in the autonomous city, which already added some 5,000 people this Monday night (a third of them minors), according to the Government Delegation in Ceuta, it is unprecedented in Spain not even in the most critical years of the migratory crises recorded in the Canary Islands or in the Strait of Gibraltar.

The previous record had been reached in November of last year, when in a single weekend 2,188 emigrants arrived on the shores of the Canary Islands aboard 58 boats or cayucos; of them, 1,461 arrived in a single day, the latter figure that it has been practically doubled this Monday.

Not even in 2018, a year that represented a “migration peak” with 57,500 irregular entries throughout the national territory, was that figure reached in one day, Nor in 2006, in the so-called “crisis of the cayucos”, which brought 32,000 emigrants to the Canary Islands.

No control on the Moroccan side

Whole families with children, young people, but above all many unaccompanied minors, In addition to a smaller number of sub-Saharan Africans, all of them headed without hesitation towards the border with Ceuta with the aim of crossing to the Spanish side before the apparent indifference and poor control of the Moroccan security forces.

Many vehicles parked on the perimeter near the border post, while an endless queue of people was forming that lined the coast between Castillejos and Ceuta and They managed to overcome the breakwater that separates the two cities without much difficulty, some swimming and others walking.

The road that goes to the border post of Ceuta on the Moroccan side it had been closed for more than a year with security barriers against any movement of people or vehicles since the closure of the land border in March 2020 as a result of the coronavirus health crisis.

‘Call effect’

Several applicants to emigrate to Ceuta told Efe that the flood of emigrants began on Sunday night when rumors spread among citizens about the withdrawal of the deployment of law enforcement agencies in the vicinity of the border post from the Moroccan side, which is known on this side as Bab Sebta (the Gate of Ceuta).

This produced a knock-on effect and from Monday morning people did not stop arriving in Castillejos, where the movement did not stop even at night, despite the curfew imposed in the neighboring country as prevention against the coronavirus.

In Castillejos, a young man was talking loudly with a group of friends stationed at the border, apparently closed on the Moroccan side: “Don’t go, they told me that they will reopen it at 3 or 4 in the morning and you can come in”, advised them.

Another neighbor from Castillejos tells: “A relative of mine, a teenager, as soon as the information reached him came from fez [a cinco horas de viaje], and now he has managed to enter in Ceuta “.

And a woman from the same town related that her 15-year-old son He entered Ceuta like someone committing a mischief, accompanied by his friends. “As soon as my neighbors told me, I ran to the beach in Ceuta to look for my son,” the mother told Efe as she pointed to her wet djellaba and her feet full of sand. The border had not existed for her.

A “letter of pressure” against Spain

Most of those who have been able to cross easily to Ceuta were Moroccans, as Efe was able to verify in the place, and to a lesser extent sub-Saharan Africans.

At one point around 10:30 p.m. local time (one more in Spain) a moderate police deployment and forces of order to try to move away from the main highway to the thousands of people that congregated in the place, although this did not stop the attempts to cross towards the Spanish side.

The president of the Northern Observatory for Human Rights, Mohamed Benaissa, who says not having seen anything like it “in his whole life”, believes that the current flood of emigrants is “a letter of pressure that Morocco uses against Spain” due to the current diplomatic crisis between the two countries after the hospitalization in Logroño of the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali.

But Benaissa also points out that this massive emigration is the result of the despair of the young of this northern region that is experiencing a crisis after the closure of the land border, the abrupt end of merchandise smuggling (the main source of livelihood for decades) and the lack of economic alternatives, which has caused street protests in recent months.

The Spanish Government has sent 200 additional agents to Ceuta (150 police officers and 50 civil guards) to reinforce border control, in addition to specific personnel from the Scientific and Foreigners and Borders Police to expedite the return procedures in application of the agreement with Morocco of 1992, although that agreement has been applied in the past only with a dropper.

Various units of the Army They also began this Monday night to collaborate in the control of the streets of Ceuta, joining the special device launched by the entry of immigrants.

The Moroccan Government did not pronounce all day about what happened.