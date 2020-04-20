Millions of people around the world are confined to our homes, an extraordinary measure to try to stop the advance of the coronavirus. For this reason, most of us are using the Internet for more hours than usual.

Despite the fact that borders have been closed, we continue to live in a globalized world. On social networks we have seen how the same obsessions were repeated in each country (for example with toilet paper or making homemade bread). The last madness is a drink, and is called “Dalgona Coffee”.

This iced coffee has become one of the latest global trends, and more and more accounts and platforms that publish content related to this drink based on soluble coffee.

This recipe, also known as “Whipped coffee”, comes from South Korea. This is a fad that originated when the South Korean government it forced its citizens to stay at home to fight COVID-19. The Internet has spread this phenomenon globally.

Here we will leave some examples of content related to this drink. The success of this type of publication can be seen in the following video, published by a channel of 270,000 subscribers and which is currently close to 11 million views:

This other video, published a month ago (for a profile that has 30,000 subscribers) currently accumulates 6.5 million views:

On social networks like Instagram, there are currently more than 322,000 posts under the hashtag #dalgonacoffee. In recent weeks there has been an exponential increase in publications and stories with this drink as the protagonist.

At TikTok it has been a sensationAnd we can see that in the following @newt post, with more than 1.2 million likes:

Everything indicates that this boom started in January (according to South China Morning Post), when a Korean television published a video of the actor Jung Il Woo trying this drink in Macao.

This drink gained popularity in South Korea in the 1970s and 1980s., before the American chain McDonald’s opened its first store in the country (in 1988).

The desire to try something new at home

It attracts attention as a simple drink, originated in South Korea a couple of decades ago, has become the fashionable drink in the midst of a global pandemic. In addition to the “contagion” effect, which we have been able to see with bread and pastries, it must be borne in mind that many of us have been in confinement for more than a month.

One of the keys may be that this drink is very easy to prepare, with very accessible ingredients (instant coffee, ice, sugar, hot water and milk / vegetable drink) and with almost no machinery to do it (you can do it perfectly by hand with a stick).

Not being able to go out to our favorite coffee shops, it makes sense that many people have wanted to break the monotony of everyday life at home, and try to give life to this sparkling coffee that does not stop appearing on social networks.

In case someone has come this far, and is encouraged to prepare it, we take the opportunity to leave the recipe. The key is to beat the mixture of soluble coffee, sugar and hot water well, something that will always be better if you use an electric mixer with rods.

Ingredients for one person:

2 tablespoons of instant coffee

2 tablespoons of sugar

2 tablespoons hot water

350 ml of milk or vegetable drink

As we have seen in the videos and publications that we have left at the top of the article, we must mix instant coffee and sugar in a bowl. Add it to the boiling water and beat until you get that characteristic foam. You can choose to add this mixture to hot or cold milk (with ice).