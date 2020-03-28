Paris Hilton.

Paris Hilton She is one of those stars who takes great care when dressing, and that is because the style and good taste of the socialite has placed her as a reference in the fashion world. And while always shown with the latest and most exclusive looks, there was an occasion when Thalia got ahead of him. There is no doubt that both have excellent vision to dress.

It happened in the year 2017, in the month of June the singer had presented for the Tony Awards in New York City with a beautiful dress that stole everyone’s eyes.

Five months later, Paris would surprise using the same model at the Fred Hollows Foundation gala.

The piece that the celebrities fell in love with is a design by Elie Madi under the signature Yas Couture. The incredible model stands out for the way in which its asymmetrical figures shape the figure.

There is no doubt that when you are famous you have to be very careful when choosing an outfit, lest some other celebrity wear it.

