The dream that revealed the structure of the benzene molecule

We will tell you about this curiosity of science. (Photo: iStock)

Thanks to a dream and not to laboratory investigations, Friedrich August Kekulé von Stradonitz managed to elucidate in the 19th century the structure of one of the most important molecules in chemistry: benzene.

In this way, it was evidenced that a sudden enlightenment could more than strictly rational thought to find the truth.

This story of the famous German chemist is related in A Short History of Chemistry, a book written in 1965 by Isaac asimov, professor of biochemistry at Boston University, as follows:

“One day in 1865 (according to Kekulé himself), half asleep on a bus, he seemed to see atoms performing a dance. Suddenly, the tail of a chain was attached to his head and formed a circular ring. Until then, the structural formulas had been formed only with chains of carbon atoms, but now Kekulé also thought about the possibility of carbon rings ”.

From that dream on the bus, Kekulé von Stradonitz, who before graduating as a chemist had left his architecture career truncated, concluded that the structure of benzene was a hexagon whose vertices are six carbons with six hydrogens attached to each of them, and he hit it.

This structure has been confirmed on multiple occasions with modern laboratory equipment.

Kekulé lighting

About, Alicia Negron Mendoza, head of the Laboratory of Chemical Evolution, of the Institute of Nuclear Sciences, of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), in an interview for Tec Review says that the image that Kekulé saw is called ouroboros, symbol of a serpent swallowing its own tail, emerged in ancient Egypt.

It is an allegory that, in those times of the pharaohs, represented spiritual purification, as well as the natural cycles of life and death.

“He dreamed that the atoms were like ouroboros and then he was able to describe the structure of benzene, which has alternating single bonds and double bonds. In this way, a very stable flat figure is achieved and that does respond to many of the properties that this molecule has. As an instrument, Kekulé only had his brain, because in those days there were not as many scientific teams as there are now ”.

This direct and sudden way that the brain has to reach surprising conclusions is exactly the counterpart of its calculating, analytical and conscious functioning, according to Grisha Suquet Unkind, neuropsychiatrist of the Mexican Society of Neurology and Psychiatry, who in an interview for Tec Review specifies the following:

“The brain is very good at both processes. It is like a prediction machine that is constantly comparing and evaluating information that the senses send to it from experience and learning. That is running constantly and many times without a conscious will, which gives rise to an intuitive type of thinking ”.

This is how during a conversation a person may pay attention to the voice of his interlocutor and does not realize that an airplane is passing over them at that moment because he is concentrating on the dialogue, but the brain did hear the aircraft, although there is no full awareness of it.

“Then said person can begin to associate his interlocutor with an airplane and does not know why. The brain, when it pays attention to a stimulus, naturally magnifies it and does not notice many things that happen around it, but anyway the brain registers them, and suddenly they arise in a surprising and intuitive event ”, explains this psychiatrist.

In this sense, intuition is information that is outside the conscious cognitive context. It is a different way of processing information that is outside of a 100% logical structure.

“In dreams is where this thought can be more frequent, because they do not always operate under analytical rules and this can give greater access to other types and styles of thinking such as intuition”, Suquet Unkind says.

What is already known to be outside of conscious access, intuition turns it into something conscious or, in Suquet’s words, out of storage.

“It is a way of evoking information that was outside that logical and analytical thinking, but it was there, then the brain rebuilds it and that is when that intuitive experience is lived,” he adds.

An effective solvent, but restricted in use

So, this means that the information that “was there” was suddenly condensed in Kekulé’s mind, on that bus, and gave rise to the elucidation of benzene, well known to Alicia Negrón.

“It is a very important substance in the industry because it is a very good solvent. Nothing more than in the laboratory its use has been limited for about 15 years, because it has been shown that it is carcinogenic and can cause liver problems especially ”.

Benzene is a slightly yellowish liquid that freezes and boils very easily.

Negrón comments that if it cools down, it freezes quickly, that is, you begin to see that crystals of this substance appear.

Also if a tube with benzene is exposed to a stream of air at room temperature, it goes very fast, then this means that it is easy to volatilize.

“Benzene is less dense than water. So if you have a mixture of water and benzene, the latter stays at the top, which is very important to separate other compounds “.

Organic compounds (those whose main structure is based on carbon) are insoluble in water, but they are soluble in solvents such as benzene. So this property is used to separate pure organic compounds, like the one that gives banana aroma.

“The compound (ethyl acetate) that gives the banana smell is soluble in benzene, but it is insoluble in water. So if you want to purify, mix it with benzene and water. This compound will remain in the benzene part and all its soluble impurities in aqueous medium remain in the water. Then nothing else is removed from the top, where the pure compound remained and evaporates. This is an example of how benzene serves to purify other compounds ”, explains Negrón.

Tec Review asks Alicia the obligatory question:

-Have you ever in your career as a researcher experienced an intuitive blow, like Kekulé’s, that has allowed you to reach a conclusion?

“Oops, I wish it happened to me, but it didn’t happen to me! Few people have these visions. Kekulé was one of those chickpeas by the pound ”, he replies.