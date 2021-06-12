The dream that Naya Rivera could not fulfill

“I was really looking forward to recording music again. Our relationship was based on music,” he said.

Rivera died last July in a lake located in Ventura, California, a few miles from Los Angeles County. After a six-day search, authorities identified his body in the water.

Naya Rivera (Imeh Akpanudosen / .)

The 33-year-old actress had rented a boat in the same place with her four-year-old son in the early afternoon, but when neither of them returned, a second boat located the child alone and asleep on the boat with a lifejacket.

“She loved being a mother, and you could see the satisfaction that Josey (her son) brought. They were good times for her,” recalled her dad.

According to the investigations, there were no indications of “a criminal act or suicide”, so the main hypothesis continues to be an unfortunate accident.

According to George, the artist had written several songs and was going to partner with a band to relaunch her career, after her experience in the musical series “Glee”, which became an international phenomenon during its broadcast between 2009 and 2015.