THE DREAM SYNDICATE – THE UNIVERSE INSIDE

It is not so surprising for the content, but for having had the courage to launch a product like this. There is no doubt that the band THE DREAM SYNDICATE has always maintained a coherence of nonconformity throughout its career and therefore the sound of THE UNIVERSE INSIDE should not cause any surprise to those who follow the paths of the band, since it includes not only good part of those pointed in its trajectory, but it connects in a remarkable way with the two lps that led to its return, HOW DID I FIND MYSELF HERE? and THESE TIMES. These last two works were characterized by the inclusion of a greater degree of psychedelic sounds in the compositions, which this time are led to a more pronounced paroxysm both in form, duration and imagery than in previous albums.

The audacity of the band is not found in the sound proposal but in the desire to release a lp with some characteristics that are manifestly “anti-nature” commercially speaking, because the almost hour and a half of the duration of the work does not depart a single second from being a collection of long-running psychedelic mantras created under the influence of Bitches Brew’s creative formula (a process that is not new this year as Dave Alvin, the former Blasters, has used for his LP The Third Mind released earlier this year and that has certain similarities with it), that is, a No Limits to musical freedom always with the present Syndicate label

Analyzing the themes, we must point out that, within that prevailing freedom, one does not have the impression of being improvisations and never left to the edge of a certain moment and moment, because the incorporation of sounds, solos and instruments seems quite well orchestrated without their appearing Suddenly, there are no empty holes or waiting or too many seconds of mental straws from each of them

The first song that opens the LP is the already known 20 minutes of «The Regulator», in my opinion the best song of the LP, whose only mistake is precisely to serve as a presentation of the LP, since it completely eviscerates the paths of the other four What better way than at the end as a magical and complete culmination of the other four. Outside of this subjective appreciation, “The Regulator” takes all the ingredients of the psychedelic musical tradition, (hypnotic keyboards, choirs, soundscapes, pedals, winds related to free jazz, sitar, infinite developments …) while the manipulated voice of Wynn emphasizes the feeling of mantra.

“The Regulator” if anything can be said is that the most ordinary theme of the work in that it is the one that has the most traditional rock format and that could have figured perfectly in the previous albums of the band without clashing in them, something logical after the enormous blow that the opening produces. A song that sounds like the most introspective Syndicates, but in the end, more recognizable Syndicates or bands that have played in a similar format such as The Church, The Elephant Stone (this year’s Hollow album), or even Brian Jonestowne Massacre with his story Velvet Underground.

“A Propos Of Nothing” takes up the paths of greater psychedelics, although this time more than the eastern elements what prevails are the visions of acid rock and western findings from the late sixties and early seventies (Tomorrow Never Knows, the Dead, the Manzarek keyboards by Chris Cacavas, Miles Davis, and the endless developments of the Velvet) which are the evangelical part of the song. “Dusting Off The Rust” nourishes the rhythm of the disco, instrumental where it is the winds that flow like a German machine that take precedence and magnify almost 10 minutes of it and that leave us at the foot of the last of the songs from the album “The Slowest Rendition”, which is nothing more than taking to the psychedelic extreme proposals such as “Put Some Miles” or “The Whole World’s Watching” of The Times with a brutal jazz injection that offers us the glorious saxophones of Marcus Tenney ( capital its contribution to the set of the lp) of its final crescendo that has its food in the last Blackstar of Bowie and in the obvious Roxy Music

An album, “The Universe Inside”, which sees the group’s ambitions fulfilled in an outstanding way. A record that for experienced lovers of these sounds will be like gold to treasure alongside the sendélica lps for example; that the followers of the band will treasure why they have not lost their spirit and that the adventurers will know how to taste for its inherent complexity.

THE DREAM SYNDICATE – THE UNIVERSE INSIDE

2020-04-10

8.5 Final Note

