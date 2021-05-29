the dream of walking again and the fear of new operations

Related news

The morning of February 23, 2021 was not another morning for Tiger Woods. He started his day like any other, but only luck and destiny made it not the end of his journey. That February 23, what is considered one of the greatest golf geniuses in all of history was born again after surviving a brutal accident in the small town of Rancho Palos Verdes, near The Angels.

If Tiger had had the opportunity to stop time at the moment when he was turning the bell with his vehicle and had been given the power to reverse, surely he would have reduced the speed with which he was driving, much higher than allowed in that stretch. Now, more than three months later, the enormous aftermath of that terrible accident are still very visible and make it almost impossible to think about the return of the great Tiger to the fields.

He still wears the famous boot with which he supported himself after weeks in the hospital, but he still does not know what it is to walk without difficulty. His battered legs, especially his right, continue to nag him and remind him every second that at that moment he could have lost his life, even if he is finally only close to losing the rest of his sports career, a career that on the other hand he had already experienced his best blows.

Tiger’s first appearances have been really tough. With legs that hardly respond to him, leaning on his crutches and with discouragement nailed in the depths of his eyes, but with the relief of being alive. He neither wants nor can he hear about playing golf again because now his only and greatest challenge is to one day walk with a certain normality. They focus all their efforts on this and for this he has spent weeks and months working on what has already become the most important and longest match of his life. It is sad, but it is the harsh reality that he has to live after having been reborn from among the jumble of iron in which his Genesis GV80.

A Tiger outgunned

Before turning 20, a Tiger Woods who still did not consider himself a professional had already won three United States Open proving that a golf genius was born. It was not until 1996 when he took the step of officially becoming a professional player and only three months later he already had two top-level trophies in his windows. This was his career from its beginnings to its zenith, a meteoric rise.

Since then, Tiger has experienced many joys and great victories, but also some very painful defeats and, above all, many injuries. The demand of golf has been present in his body on many occasions with various operations on his back and knee that have taken him out for many months. Yet in that first big appearance since his accident, Woods has acknowledged that this time around, the rehab and recovery process is being infinitely harder than he has ever experienced.

It is not far-fetched and far from affirming that Tiger has been destroyed, not only physically, but also emotionally. Therefore, all experts agree that his return is almost a chimera, an unimaginable odyssey. He, for the moment, focuses on walking with ease again and later, when that comes, everything will be seen.

Tiger Woods celebrates a new victory

Tiger now does a lot of recovery, rehabilitation and physical therapy work every day for many hours, which has resulted in great wear and tear for him. Used to dealing with injuries, after the accident he is dejected because he knows better than anyone that this is so different that coming back is almost unreal.

Another step under the knife

To make matters worse, this recovery could be a cyclical problem, which loops, if you finally need to go under the knife again, a possibility that is by no means ruled out. All the jobs that Tiger has been doing for weeks and months could again end with an operating table to touch up his legs again. And again start over.

Almost all his efforts are now focused on recovering his battered right leg, the one that suffered the most in the accident with several open fractures of the tibia and fibula and the one that had him for almost a month without being able to leave the hospital until he managed to return to his residence in Los Angeles. The ordeal is being tremendous and going through more operations again could lengthen the whole process and become a mental battle that you cannot win.

Tiger Woods, following the last points of the Ryder Cup EFE

In addition, despite all the efforts, the sports inactivity and the days in bed have caused that, along with the multiple injuries, Tiger has lost great muscle mass, strength in his legs and even much of his mobility. All stones in the way that move away a return that would be historical, worthy of a movie of Hollywood.

When Tiger finally knows if he has to undergo surgery again and if the state of his legs, especially on the right, can return to more or less as before the accident, he will be able to begin to assess whether a return to golf professionalism is really possible. , or if just taking a few holes for fun is an option.

Mickelson’s example

Since the moment of his accident, golf and the world of sports have been completely thrown into Tiger, hoping that one of the greatest of all time will get back, at least to have the farewell he deserves, competing. All the experts who have evaluated his condition, the severity of the injuries, and especially his current image, agree that this support received, feeling supported and loved and having the pending account of being able to leave in peace can be the best motivation for him to Woods fought the impossible to get back.

Now, Eldrick Tont, which is what Woods is truly called, is 45 years old, an advanced age for the sport, not so much for golf. These are years that explain his greatness and his impressive career and that have allowed him to become one of the greats together with Jack nicklaus Y Arnold palmer.

Tiger Woods poses with the Augusta Masters trophy

However, they are few compared to those of the protagonist of the last feat that his sport has experienced, a feat that he could take as an example and that could help him fulfill the impossible dream of returning. One of his great rivals, Phil Mickelson, who made his professional debut four years before Tiger, has recently become a champion of the PGA.

He has achieved it at the age of 50, which makes him the oldest player in history to sign up for a major, and he has also achieved it when it was eight years since the last great victory on the circuit. This triumph can help Tiger to realize that he still has a few years left to reach 50, enough time to recover and, even if he does not win, at least to feel again the greatness of touring the golf courses more important parts of the world.

