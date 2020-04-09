Luis Eduardo Aute would never have made it past the first qualifying round of one of those talent shows that use music as an excuse. Neither his voice nor his tuning was a big deal. Nor did his songs impress like that, first. His talent was another, one hardly detectable in 3 minutes. Such as Cohen, Dylan or Sabina, his talent resided more in the message than in the medium.

Difficult to catalog, Aute was not a typical singer-songwriter when they hatched by dozens in the gray Spain of the 70s, nor was he a successful musician born at the dawn of the movement in the 80s. Aute was always Authentic and true to himself. Luis Eduardo Aute expressed himself through the painting, poetry, music and cinema. He always considered himself more of a painter than anything else. The singular eroticism of his paintings was present in his verses and songs. That nostalgic scoundrel, nostalgic defeated by the passage of time, wandered through pictures and songs with his ecstatic gaze on naked bodies of women. Aute’s perennial cigar was consumed in his mouth as he cursed this useless world that confuses information with knowledge.

For Aute, a musician reluctantly and almost reluctantly, the lyrics were always more important than the music. In his verses he reflected his contradictions: he was lewd and mystical, shy and exhibitionist, ethereal and carnal, sincere and cynical … but he always thought that LOVE was the most beautiful verb. Through his verses characters like Sam Peckimpah, Goya, Baudelaire, Ernest Hemingway, John Lennon, Truffaut, Calicle, Juana La Loca or Nero. With an extensive culture and a good friend of his friends, Luis Eduardo Aute left us a good part of the best verses in Spanish of the last 5 decades. It is said soon. There they are, forever and for those who want to enjoy them, songs like At dawn, Hallelujah n.1, One of two, Quinta del sordo, I was passing by here, Slowly, Your heartbeat, Cinema, cinema, Wetting it all, Roses in the sea, Looking at both of us, Don’t undress yet, Love me, The wind, the time, etc etc etc

He never had a mobile, twitter or Facebook. For Eduardo, soccer and technology were the new opium of the people of this country hostile to all social manifestations other than sport. A country enemy of culture that, paradoxes of life, has generated a good bouquet of geniuses of which we now have one less.

Rest in peace, master troubadour.

“Oh, my love

How terribly absurd it is to be alive

Without the soul of your body, without your heartbeat

Without your heartbeat ”

“It is occupying us

an incipient indifference that raises

his voice

in early silence

advising

that the ghost of time does not live in

age

but in solitude,

that prison

where the heart ages ”

“If I told you, my love,

that I fear at dawn,

I don’t know what stars these are

that hurt like threats

I don’t even know what the moon bleeds

at the edge of his scythe.

I feel that after the night

the longest night will come,

I want you not to abandon me,

my love, at dawn “

“I claim the mirage

of trying to be yourself,

that trip to nowhere

which consists of certainty

to find in your gaze

the beauty”