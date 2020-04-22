(Bloomberg) – United Airlines Holdings Inc. will begin blocking the middle seats in all aircraft cabins, adding to the sector’s move to keep the awkward seat empty due to social distancing in the pandemic era.

The airline will also change its boarding process to give passengers more space when boarding an aircraft and will process all seat changes to a better class at the airport to better control crowds. The new procedures will apply until May 30, United said Wednesday.

The airline follows the example of other operators in changing routine practices to curb the spread of the new coronavirus and ensure customers that they can travel safely. Some of United’s Boeing Co. 777-200 have a 2-4-2 seat layout in the premium cabin.

Delta Air Lines Inc. began blocking the intermediate seats in the cabins of its planes, except in first class, earlier this month, and the changes were extended until June 30. Delta is now also boarding passengers based on their row of seats at the rear of the plane.

Boarding gate agents at American Airlines Group Inc. can reassign seats to create more space, and flight attendants are allowing passengers to change seats when possible.

Bigger cuts

The importance of social distancing during flights is likely to increase in May and June as flight cuts take effect and more passengers on fewer flights.

“Right now we have a lot of empty seats on board the planes, so we can move passengers,” said Maria Walter, United executive, head of customer innovation.

If social distancing measures persist, and require airlines to sacrifice their average seats for space, the load coefficient on short-haul flights would be only 66% or less, said Brian Pearce, chief economist at the International Air Transport Association , on Tuesday during the group’s weekly briefing.

The customer ratio for a flight to reach financial equilibrium is at the 70th percentile for most airlines, he said. “Clearly, that would have a very negative impact on the economy of short-haul flights,” said Pearce.

