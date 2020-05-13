Almost two months after quarantine began in much of the world, little by little the citizens of various European countries are beginning to return to their activities. However, the coronavirus (and the consequent isolation it forced) hit the economies of the clubs that are looking for a way to recover from this difficult moment.

Soccer had to stop and several leagues ended the season while others such as the Spanish or Italian will seek to end their matches. However, everything seems to indicate that this year there will be no awards gala The Best, the traditional award that rewards the most outstanding players.

The information was given by the Marca newspaper in Spain, which assures that “FIFA, as is logical due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus, has decided to suspend the The Best gala and leave the award void.”

The media indicates that Infantino, president of the organization, made the decision following “common sense and absolute respect.” It is worth remembering that last year Lionel Messi he won his sixth Best The award while Cristiano Ronaldo closely follows him with five.

The gala, which was originally going to take place in September in the city of Milan, would then be without a winner for this year, something that would happen for the first time in history. It is worth remembering that FIFA has already canceled the youth world championships for women’s football and futsal that were to take place this year as well.

For now, the Club World Cup and the Playoff dates for the second half of the year remain unchanged, although everything could change in the coming weeks. The other annual soccer award, the Ballon d’Or awarded by France Football magazine, remains unchanged for now, while the media has not yet decided whether to award it.

