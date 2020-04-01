What happened in Brown subscribes to the concepts of Chaos Theory, a physical notion that relies on a Chinese proverb to explain that a small movement, at a certain point, is capable of modifying everything: “The fluttering of a butterfly can be felt by the other side of the world ”.

Moreno, in the west of the Buenos Aires suburbs, holds the first position among the municipalities of that province with the most confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 26. Although it is relatively far from the City of Buenos Aires, this district has more infected than San Isidro and Vicente López, where more than 4,000 neighbors traveled abroad last month, doubles La Matanza, the most populated territory, and quadruples those of Avellaneda (6), just separated from Capital by the Riachuelo, to the south.

And everything happened, incredibly, on a birthday of 15. The young woman who was celebrating her party has nothing to do with it. But his cousin, E.T., a public accountant, 24 years old, is arrested with house arrest accused by the State of spreading a disease in the midst of an epidemic.

Two dramas weigh on him; the legal, as he is likely to be sentenced to between three and 15 years in prison (for spreading a dangerous and contagious disease for people), and the emotional. It infected 20 people, including her grandfather, who died this Wednesday.

T. returned from the United States on March 13, when the Government had already asked that whoever returned from abroad comply with preventive isolation. The following night E., who lived in Palermo, danced on the central dance floor of the party, in the town of La Reja, more than an hour away from his house.

And as E. danced, the coronavirus took its organism and spread to other bodies in silence. Literally, T. splashed two out of ten at the party: of the 108 guests, the Municipality of Moreno has already verified that there was a balance of 20 infected. That is, 20 of the 26 totals. “If it weren’t for this kid, we would have five cases,” calculates a source who monitors cases in that city with annoyance.

Among those who inoculated the Covid-19 expanded by T. are the DJ of the party, his cousin – his own birthday girl – and Luis Suárez, his grandmother’s partner, a man with hypertension and diabetes earlier than this Wednesday morning. became the 28th victim of this disease in Argentina.

In a scene that imagines macabre, Suárez and the rest were infected at the party by the saliva or the touch of their grandson, by a drink that passed from hand to hand, a cigarette, a hug. A 71-year-old high-risk patient, Suárez was infected on March 14 and 22, he started with symptoms and was hospitalized preventively..

Almost at the same time, his grandson was discharged and he, the diagnosis confirming that he had Covid-19. During hospitalization, Suárez did not evolve, manifested respiratory distress (pneumonia) and required mechanical respiratory assistance. But the doctors couldn’t keep him alive and he left on the first day of April.

In Moreno, of the total infected 12 are men and 14 are women. 77% of the total 26 are people under 50 and 19% are over 60. In addition, this Municipality has 87 suspected cases under study. “Most of the cases presented in the Moreno Sur health area are presented, however other areas also present positive cases (Francisco Álvarez, Moreno Norte, Paso del Rey and Trujui) and suspect cases (Trujui and Cuartel V)”, described a Municipal report issued this Wednesday.

For the officials of the Health area of ​​the Municipality of Moreno, the case of E.T. it’s sadly exemplifier. When the birthday guests realized that E. had been away until a day before the party, many called 148 to report that they had had contact with a traveler. It was almost simultaneously for a similar case in Uruguay, where a woman returned from Milan, Italy, and was married.

“When we started to investigate these calls we saw that all the symptomatics related the same event. And we received the CABA alert of a suspicious case, which was T., and there we joined the dots, ”says the source, and insists on its character as a“ witness case ”because the statistics provided by what happened in the small universe of the birthday of 15 is consistent with the global rates of the pandemic. “Out of 100 people, 20 are hospitalized and 6% are serious and 2% die. For now in this case exactly that happened “, explained the official.

In addition to Suárez, the sources of the Municipality confirmed that there is a woman over 70 in intensive care which is still serious. And four other people who are hospitalized but out of danger. The rest have already been discharged. Just like E.T.