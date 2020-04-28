“Hello”, greets someone on a forum. “Now, with this almost global quarantine, do you think there will be more children on XXX?” He asks, referring to a download site whose name we prefer to withhold.

Authorities in the countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic have registered a significant increase in the activity of virtual pedophiles

The forum that collects this comment is one of many that are on the so-called deep web and are under investigation by the Spanish Police’s Central Unit for Cyber ​​Crimes (UCC).

“Pedophile circles. That’s what we call them,” explains inspector Cecilia Carrión, a member of Group III for the Protection of Minors at UCC. “There they share opinions, freely express their desires, their fantasies, exchange advice.”

In these same forums, someone asks if there will be “people with packs” with children and if they will upload new material on a particular online platform.

The packs they refer to are usually photos or videos of children, in many cases naked or while being abused by an adult.

“In that case,” clarifies Carrión, “it refers to contacting minors and convincing them to perform erotic or sexual acts”.

All cyber crimes are on the rise due to increased online activity

Although this type of interaction is common among pedophiles, what the Spanish authorities have been able to verify is the notable increase in their activities due to the confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“One of the most recurring questions since the beginning of the confinement in Spain is how pedophiles can take advantage of this situation,” says Carrión.

In some of these comments, someone explicitly describes how he would like to quarantine a child at home, while someone else asks if confinement is a good opportunity to get new content on the download platforms.

Global problem

According to data that BBC News Mundo had access to, on the week of March 17 (three days after the Spanish government declared a state of emergency) on the 24th, about 17,000 downloads of child pornography material were recorded.

In the following week, from 24 to 31 March, downloads rose to more than 21,000, that is, they increased by almost 25%.

“Now it has decreased slightly and stabilized, but there are still more downloads than usual,” adds Carrión.

But it is not a problem that concerns only Spain.

In fact, in a report by the European Police Service (Europol) published in early April, its executive director, Catherine de Bolle, said she was “concerned about the rise in child sexual abuse online” in the countries most affected by the pandemic.

“We are all at home and constantly connected. We are all trying to do online what we cannot do in person,” says Nunzia Ciardi, head of the Italian Post and Telecommunications Police. “And clearly all cyber crimes are on the rise.”

Nunzia Ciardi, Head of the Italian Post and Telecommunications Police, says the number of covert operations to detect pedophiles online has increased

Italy was, for several weeks between March and April, the country with the highest number of cases of covid-19 infection and deaths in the world.

It was also the first western country to declare, on March 9, the state of confinement throughout the national territory – a measure that remains in force.

“Our indicators indicate that during this period there is an increase in crimes of child pornography and sexual blackmail by minors,” adds Ciardi.

According to data to which BBC News Mundo had access, between March 1 and April 15, 2019 in Italy, 83 crimes were recorded related to virtual child pornography. In the same period this year – which coincides with the quarantine period – the number of complaints was 181, more than double.

In addition, so far this year, Italian police have seized 108,123 GB of this type of digital content, which is equivalent to downloading the entire Netflix series La Casa de Papel 50 times on mobile.

Finally, the Italian police recorded a decrease in the average age of the victims: so far, this year, those most affected are children under 10 to 13 years old.

Many of the alerts that reach police around the world come from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), based in the United States.

NCMEC has a service called CyberTipline, through which US electronic service providers (ESP) and technology companies (Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter, Google, TikTok, among others) are required by law to report if they detect in anywhere in the world child abuse content.

NCMEC analyzes these reports and shares them with law enforcement authorities in the countries where the abuse occurred.

The U.S. NCMEC reported in March 2020 a 106% increase in virtual child abuse reports compared to March 2019

In March of this year, NCMEC received more than 2 million notifications of this type of material, more than double the number reported in the same month of 2019.

“It’s a dramatic increase!”, NCMEC vice president John Shehan told BBC News Mundo.

“Pedophiles adapt easily to the context,” explains Marie-laure Lemineur, deputy executive director of ECPAT International, an NGO that has worked for 30 years to combat the sexual exploitation of children.

“Never in history have so many children been connected, and that increases their chances of being at risk.”

However, Lemineur clarifies: “the way they act, operate and the advice they give each other is the same as always”.

According to Inspector Carrión, the vast majority of pedophiles who work online share three characteristics.

The first is that “in 99% of cases they are men”.

“It has everything, from teenagers, including some between 13 and 15, to retirees. And from all walks of life, from unemployed and immigrants to top executives and respectable doctors.”

The second characteristic is that those who come to this type of forum “are pedophiles with a certain technological knowledge. This allows them to take protective measures to browse as anonymously as possible, and then share with each other. We even find manuals with tips on how to avoid police investigation, for example “.

Some of these recommendations vary, for example, from the type of system used to browse the internet, which keywords to use to find pornographic content and on which platform to download.

In the latter case, the most used are the peer-to-peer (P2P) networks, such as eMule, BitTorrent, Gnutella and Ares Galaxy, the latter very popular in Spanish-speaking countries.

On these platforms, the content is not downloaded from a server, but from another computer on which it is stored.

“As this original material is stored on the computers of other pedophiles, it will always be in constant circulation and it is very difficult to eliminate because there is no server to turn to,” explains Carrión.

“When these videos go viral among pedophiles, it is impossible to remove them from these networks,” adds David Reguero, a member of the Spanish police’s child protection group.

Pedophiles impersonate children or teenagers on social media to convince minors to send videos or nude photos

All the authorities consulted for this report also warn of two other problems that are likely to arise in the coming months, when confinement ends.

“These are problems that usually occur after Christmas, Easter or summer holidays, that is, when children spend more time at home, in front of the computer or with their cell phones, connected to the internet”, says Reguero, who over the past 12 years was responsible for crawling this type of content.

“On these occasions, we always notice an increase in new abuse videos and an increase in grooming cases”, that is, the trick that makes the child perform activities of sexual content.

Abusers often use a fake profile on the social networks most frequented by minors or pretend to be one of them in the conversations of the most popular online games, such as Fortnite.

As soon as they get attention and gain confidence, they start asking for photos or videos, nude or in sexual attitudes. Several sources indicate that many videos of children recording themselves naked come from the online chat site Omegle. Criminals then use those same images to blackmail or threaten them to get more.

But cases of grooming by strangers are not the only threats faced by children confined at home.

“However, these cases are not easy to discover,” continues Reguero.

“The abuser is able to keep the child coerced for weeks or even months. Complaints come to us when the child can no longer handle it and tell the parents or why the parents can find out.”

“In most child sexual abuse images, adults belong to the victim’s inner circle,” says Marie-laure Lemineur, whose organization, ECPAT International, operates in 102 countries.

“It may be the brother, the father, the grandfather or a friend of the family who produces the images. These children live with the aggressors, who, during quarantine, have more opportunities to produce this content”.

According to Lemineur, this is a problem that affects all countries, both on the demand and supply side. In fact, police authorities and organizations in other countries like the United States, Denmark, Sweden and Brazil have warned of the same problem.

“Some police, especially those in Western countries, are more aware of this phenomenon,” concludes Lemineur. “But just because it is not so visible in other countries, does not mean that it does not exist.”

