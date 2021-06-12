The drama, thanks to the doctors, did not reach a tragedy

06/13/2021

On at 00:56 CEST

The 0-1 that ended the game between Denmark and Finland borders on irrelevance. The best news, the most important, came an hour before the outcome of the clash from the Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen, located less than a kilometer from the Parken Stadion, venue of the meeting. Christian Erisken, awake and stable, was recovering in hospital after being struck down on the pitch and requiring urgent medical assistance ‘in situ’. The match, suspended for an hour and a half, was resumed at the request of the players of both teams after learning of the player’s good condition, according to UEFA.

FADING Everything happened after 43 minutes of the game. Eriksen approached to receive a throw-in and, for no apparent reason, collapsed on the pitch having lost consciousness. The seriousness of the situation was immediately apparent. Not only because of the absolutely unnatural fall, to weight, but because the player was lying on the pitch without responding to any stimulus. Quickly, the Danish team’s doctors jumped onto the pitch to treat him urgently and give him a heart massage that lasted more than ten endless minutes. In the stands, silence, broken by some applause.

Faced with the reprehensible television performance, which initially broadcast short shots of the player’s unconscious face and resuscitation exercises, the Denmark players formed a screen around Eriksen to preserve their privacy. The faces of all of them, which could barely contain the tears as their partner fought to save his life, said it all. Poor Braithwaite, to cite one case, could only pray. The training was held to accompany the departure of his partner from the field of play on a stretcher, just before being transferred by ambulance to the hospital. By the time he left the field, as Danish sports director Peter Moller later confirmed, the footballer was “back”.

GOOD NEWS UEFA then announced through its official channels the suspension of the match. During long minutes of tense waiting, the fans stayed inside the stadium. Glued to the phone screen, pending the last hour on the status of the footballer. Fortunately, confirmation soon came from the Danish association and UEFA that Eriksen had been hospitalized and his condition was stable. Little by little, the trickle of official news confirming the player’s improvement was invading the stadium. His agent, Martin Schoots, reported from the hospital that the midfielder could now speak. “His father told me that he is breathing and that he can speak. That is the news with which we are happy, in these circumstances & rdquor;, said the representative to the Dutch radio ‘NPO 1’. “Everyone is in shock, that is logical. His partner is now with him at the hospital & rdquor ;, added Schoots.

SOLIDARITY Meanwhile, at the Parken Stadium, the songs of encouragement to the player were then spontaneously followed, shared by the two fans. The Finn yelled “Christian & rdquor; and the Danish answered “Eriksen & rdquor ;. The initiative, according to those present in the place, came from the visiting side. A beautiful image of twinning, a collective catharsis after having eluded the tragedy ‘in extremis’. Finally, UEFA announced that the match would resume at the exact moment it had been suspended at the express request of the players of both teams. On their return to the pitch, the Finnish footballers applauded their rivals’ entry. Another beautiful gesture. Also, as reported by ‘ZDF’ and confirmed by Moller, Eriksen spoke with his colleagues from the hospital through a video call and encouraged them to play.