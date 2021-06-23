The drama returns to the Euro; hit Danilo

MEXICO CITY.

The French goalkeeper, Hugo lloris, he was late to want to clear the ball and on the way he gave a blow to Danilo Pereira, which left the Portuguese lying down during the duel between Portugal Y France on the Eurocup.

The referee marked the maximum penalty.

After a few moments and after medical intervention, the midfielder got up by himself and left the field of the Puskas Arenas, in Budapest.

Cristiano Ronaldo He did not miss his appointment with the goal and from eleven steps he scored his 13th goal in a final phase of the Euro. He has 108 goals with the Portugal team.

Danilo continued in the game despite the blow he suffered.

At the beginning of the Euro, the Danish Christian Eriksen collapsed on the court and had to receive a heart massage.

