The drama of two twins with Covid who circumvented the law

Roni and Ramsin Shawka were displaced while infected before their mother passed away from Covid-19.

Roni and Ramsin Shawka are two Iraqi twins living in Sydney, Australia, who have been in the spotlight for several days. Their lives have turned upside down in just one week in which, from being two anonymous people, they have become hated by a jaded population which has been confined for almost a month by a regrowth of the delta variant. The brothers did not comply with the law knowing that they were infected by the virus, put thousands of people at risk and shortly after their story came to light and they became the center of all criticism, his mother died from Covid-19. This is how events unfolded.

On July 15, the twins and two other people began a 691-kilometer round trip aboard a moving truck to carry out work. During the voyage, the changing rules of the State of New South Wales suffered another variation: those “Essential workers” that came from one of the active contagion hotspots in the Sydney metropolitan area had to undergo tests before leaving their localities. Residents in one of the epicenters of the virus today, the members of the expedition a PCR was done during the journey after receiving the call from his boss. The regulations did not state that carriers had to quarantine while waiting for results unless they had symptoms. None had them, according to their version.

During the trip, Roni received a call from a Health Department official to tell him that he had given positive for Covid-19 and they ordered him to stop the vehicle immediately and to remain inside the truck. According to the worker, he did not quite understand what his interlocutor told him, he gave him the telephone number of his boss to speak with him and continued on his way. Shortly after made a stop in a town located 37 kilometers from your destination. When they reached the end of their outward journey, they were intercepted by police and escorted back to Sydney.

Roni and Ramsin Shawka with their mother and partners.

“Of course I feel very bad for what I have done, but it is not my fault. I was driving and they called me from the Health Department, they told me to stop working and go homeI was already in Orange, ”Roni told the Daily Telegraph. Orange is a town very close to the final destination, located almost 300 kilometers west of Sydney. “I gave them my boss’s number, I told them that my language is not very good. I have not killed anyone … I was doing my job, I swear to God I did not know it was positive, “he added.

Both the other twin brother and another member of the expedition also tested positive, while the fourth carrier obtained a negative result. All three face fines of almost 7,000 euros (AU $ 11,000) and a prison term of up to six months. They are accused of having ignored the order not to continue with their trip and their trial before the judge will be held on August 30, however, the social opinion occurred at the time the news came to light.

“They got the call to go home immediately, end of story, all three are guilty and have an immigration policy that allows the confessed illiterates living in our country it makes the authorities guilty as well, ”said one tweeter.

The networks were filled with racist messages, due to the Iraqi origin of those infected and there were even people who criticized the media that they made their identity known before they spoke openly to some newspapers themselves. The messages from the authorities did not give relevance to the twins’ version either.

“We know that the delta variant is highly transmissible, and it is incomprehensible to think that, with all the public information and health warnings, the people can so blatantly ignore orders sanitary, ”said Police Chief David Elliot at a press conference.

Few have given the benefit of the doubt to those infected and there are those who have broken a spear in their favor when comparing the treatment they are being given with the one they have received athletes who broke the rules to have a party or a politician who was fined for not wearing the mask.

“They were essential workers, in full performance of a job that is considered ‘a reasonable excuse to leave the house’, including for residents of the Sydney metropolitan area region, which is currently under lockdown, ”the writer noted in an opinion piece, Gemma Bath, “It is true that they may have pretended not to understand the instructions, but perhaps they were concerned lose your salary in a time of job insecurity and without the least financial protection. Maybe they just misunderstood instructions from your boss and the Health Department due to the language barrier. It is quite possible that these men have not ‘blatantly’ ignored sanitary regulations. They were just confused by themLike most of us, ”Bath noted.

Beyond the reasons that the brothers have used to defend their cause in the face of the objective fact of having breached the rules, both suffered a much more dramatic event: the death of his mother by Covid-19 this week.

“Mom, my love, you are my life, Mom, you are my consolation and my life, Mom,” he wrote in Facebook one of the twins, while the other changed the image of his profile for another of his mother.

According to various reports, the mother’s health status rapidly declined to the point where at the beginning of her illness both she and the family members they did not see it necessary to admit her to a hospital. It is unknown who infected whom, if the children to their mother or vice versa.

Australia currently has around 1,400 active Covid cases, five deaths in the last days that increase the total of deaths to 914 and almost a hundred and a half people admitted. These figures are far from those that are being recorded in other countries, although they are sufficient for more than half of the population to be confined (16.4 million out of a total of 25 million) due to fear of the spread of the delta variant with only one 11 percent of the vaccinated population. The inhabitants of the States of Victoria (where Melbourne is located), New South Wales (Sydney) and South Australia, are confined.

