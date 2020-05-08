Madieg, a mantero in Zaragoza, did not imagine when he arrived in Spain two years ago that a pandemic would keep him confined to a room for more than 50 days, preventing him from working and forcing him to resort to the help of his Senegalese compatriots in order to eat.

From the time he arrived in the country, he spread a blanket with glasses, scarves and bracelets daily on the popular Alfonso street in the center of Zaragoza, until the declaration of the state of alarm forced him to seclude himself at his home and prevented him from accessing his only source. from income.

Now, he lives confined in a small house in the Old Town, from where he has not left in almost two months, not even for a walk, because he does not have a mask and fears that the police may issue him a fine that he could not face.

“I have no money to pay for electricity,” this 30-year-old Senegalese immigrant who lives thanks to street vending has explained in an interview with Agencia Efe.

Madieg has been in an irregular situation since he arrived in Spain on a long three-day bus journey from Senegal to Libya, and another five-day boat trip to the Spanish coast.

Every month, he survives with expenses of around 300 euros that he invests in paying the rent for a room, the electricity bill and the shopping cart, which he shares with another roommate from the same country.

The surplus money he receives from the street vendor, between 100 and 150 euros per month, he sent to his father, an elderly widower of 90 years, who still lives in Senegal, along with his other two children.

“Now I have no way to work. I have nothing,” said Madieg, who has been unable to access any of the public aid announced by the government, nor has he found an alternative job during confinement.

He has tried to find a job as a seasonal worker in the Aragonese field fruit campaign, which requires about 50,000 workers to compensate for the lack of arrival of employees due to the closure of borders, but he has not been able to get a work permit.

“I spoke with my partner to work in the field, but I can’t because I don’t have papers,” he said.

In this situation, now he only waits for the Government to lift the last measures of confinement in the de-escalation phase so that he can go back to sell bracelets on the street and recover some money.

With hardly any savings, Madieg has survived thanks to the solidarity of the rest of the rest of his colleagues, who have organized a food bank to distribute non-perishable products to those most in need during the first weeks of the state of alarm.

In this way, it has managed to fill the fridge with foods such as rice, potatoes, pasta or milk, which the Association of Senegalese Immigrants from Aragon (AISA) has distributed among 62 vulnerable families.

The president of the association, Mohamed Soumare, explained that in order to raise the funds, they set up a bank account number, in which they have been receiving private donations.

“It is about making a census of invisible people, who do not have papers or receive no subsidy, but who need help,” Soumare told Efe.

The AISA president recalled that there are many people in “precarious situations” in the country, but who cannot access public aid because their residence papers are not in order.

“In Spain there are people who lack food,” Soumare concluded.

By Carlos Villar Ortiga