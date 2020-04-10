“Many SME companies will not be able to continue. Once all this happens, we will have to start from scratch”, He assures Omar Guisoni, one of the many cases of small companies across the country that are facing the consequences of the brake that the coronavirus pandemic put on economic activity.

Guisoni is in charge of Rodamientos Iriondo, a 36-year-old family business that is dedicated to the import and distribution of bearings throughout the country, a product that is not manufactured in the country. From the Santa Fe locality of San Justo, they supply these key intermediate goods for the industry to firms that range from manufacturers of agricultural machinery and dairy products to flour and refrigeration mills.

Since the mandatory isolation measures began, starting on March 20, they have implemented reduced staff guards, telephone assistance and an emergency service, for industries that require their products so as not to paralyze food production plants, for example. But they can’t deliver, and their sellers can’t travel across the country to take orders, either. The firm has 31 employees.

“Most industries are closed because they cannot open or because of the financial situation. There is no logistics and the payment chain is cut. In the last fortnight of January there were companies with difficulties, February came badly and in March they could no longer payGuisoni explained.

The company is selling just 20% of what its regular sales are. They can continue to function because they are part of essential activities, as suppliers of an intermediate good (bearings) for the industry.

“We pay the salaries for March and we are going to pay the salaries for April. We will try to maintain to the last consequences the workforce. We are focused on seeing what services we can provide to continue. There are many companies that cannot work, many that cannot pay and we do not have logistics ”he emphasized. Their customers are approaching the plant to search for bearings even though the price of the trip may be almost equal to the price of the product, but they have to make sure that their machines can continue working.

“If we can work normally from May, it will be one more crisis. If not, it will be like starting from scratch. Many companies will not be able to continue. But we cannot guess what will happen in May and June“Added the businessman.

According to Guisoni, it is now the banks that should lend and support small entrepreneurs the most. “It is not the same as for large companies, which belong to some economic group or have external support. The small financing they find in the banks here is very expensive, ”he said.

Living in a small city of 25,000 inhabitants, the company’s employees can arrive on foot or by bicycle, and the municipality adopted special measures and a protocol to avoid possible infections. “We help each other,” he said.

Guisone regretted that after all the difficulties that his company went through between 2018 and 2019 due to the successive devaluations that made the importation of the products more expensive, it was not possible to take advantage of the small rebound that the activity was having in the first months of the year, where I envisioned an improvement for the coming months.

“The first three months of the year were lost. It was the first attempt and we saw an improvement in the economy, industries that were beginning to ask for budgets, to pay. There was an improvement but no one could have predicted that this would happen now, with a pandemic. Now there is no income and the payment chain is broken“He expressed. Although he stressed that the measures ordered by the Government are correct because they were taken to take care of health.