The drama moves to New York: Irving injury and tie

Song of life or swan song. Surely, that was the dichotomy between the Bucks’ options tonight. Claim your victory in the third game or leave it as, simply, a shout of pride. The umpteenth of a shaky project. Life made its way for those in Wisconsin, but at a very expensive price for those in New York. The injuries, the damn injuries, would show up again at the worst possible time. Annus horribilis, to forget, to despise, to vilify … to erase, if that is possible, and with forgiveness for those who end up achieving glory. After jumping, Kyrie Irving fell on the foot of Giannis Antetokounmpo and his right ankle was totally twisted, in an ugly way. Painful even on the other side of the TV. Sprain pending evaluation and that did not allow him to finish the game. Brooklyn, with James Harden out from the first play of the first game of the series, lost another member of his galactic trident. Brooklyn, already wounded in the sensations of the game, was definitely sinking into it. Milwaukee showed no mercy, he was a billy goat and finished as such: 107-96 and 2-2 in the series. Who’d say. The drama, which seemed to find its destination, travels again; now from Milwaukee to Brooklyn.

A war was anticipated and it was while all the soldiers were on their feet. PJ Tucker, after missing a triple and recovering the ball, hit his head with his treasure. It had been covered under the headline “Bambi Goes Hard” and, like all Bucks, like all deer, its pride was tainted. And PJ needs little to raise the temperature. Pat Connaughton, after a play in the paint with Blake Griffin, ended up bloody on the ground, with a gap near the eye that forced him to leave the game momentarily. There was everything, for better and for worse. And, unfortunately, because it does not compensate, in both cases to the extreme limits. The first half (53-48), despite Irving’s exasperating injury, left 24 minutes of high basketball, playoff moments and two forces determined to fight everything. The second, irremediably stained by what happened in the previous one, was an exercise in New York pride, of a franchise that wants to be a candidate despite the regrets and of a team that has Kevin Durant, one of the best ever and that put his own to nine points before the end of the third period (78-69). Outbreak of rebellion resolutely appeased and, due to the context, cruelty, with an Antetokounmpo that went up to 34 points and 12 rebounds, some Middleton (19 + 8) and Holiday (14 + 9) who approached their potential and a Tucker, today yes, being the defender that so many turn to for the final phase.

It was nice while it lasted

Griffin does not ride a winning horse. It is part of it, it feeds it and directs it, as one more, as one of the most important, rather. And he insists on showing it game after game. With crushes, on top of the DeLorean, but also with a necessary new version, although little identifiable in the intericonicity between his image and game. Harden was not on the track, but he was in charge of making him present for his first shot of the night. Triple, with a step-back against Antetokounmpo, and a warning that was not a minor thing: Budenholzer’s men could forget about a catapult start, today those from Brooklyn arrived at the game at the indicated time. Gala date for everyone, with the tension intrinsic to it, but not with love as a background, as would be clear. Giannis himself, transforming his first shot from long distance, remembered it (7-9), giving rise to an ideal microcosm that, until now, had resisted in the tie. When it could be touched, it would flee again.

Bucks and Nets, Nets and Bucks were (are) two of the best offensive teams in the competition, but Wisconsin, outnumbered by The Big Apple’s arsenal, had been forced to back down. To give up their instincts and adapt to a more academic corset in which, surely, they are not entirely comfortable. Today’s first quarter reflected what was expected (and desired): an exchange of arguments, a constant back and forth that did not opt, prematurely, on one side. Three triples in a row from the locals removed the ghosts of the mistake and put their first advantage of the match (23-21). The second (37-36), came with a thousand battles involved. The Nets, with precisely Irving, who had finished the first quarter sitting down the other Anteto, and a quintet of substitutes, culminated a 13-0 (23-34) run; the Bucks, to get to the previous scoreboard, were looking for the natural order of things. Giannis was top five in a small quintet and Tucker fired from where he was blessed: his corner, his safety shot, which is worth three. For now, the best memory of the series that any neutral fan can keep. Without Irving, utopia disappeared. A game that promised the best, ended with the substitutes of both teams for the last three minutes.

Durant, alone in the face of danger?

To add insult to injury, it was in that maelstrom of positive news for Wisconsinites that the worst possible news for New Yorkers arrived. Irving’s sprain threw everything into the air. He left the track and went to the locker room limping in a spectacular way, with his head down, puffing and leaving Durant as the sole member of the big-three, as so often throughout the regular season. In the playoffs, the three were expected, finally, and after an initial mirage, they resist again. Kevin, alone in the face of danger, dwarfed himself, being how big he is. Holiday even made him a victim of a pipe. The ball also ended up in the hands of Giannis (60-50), who pounded mercilessly and showed muscles. Once on the bench, Durant did not hide his worried face. By the result, yes; but, even more, because of the casualty sheet. With Kyrie, the Nets had scored 40 points in 18 minutes; without it, 56 in 29, falling from 42.9% to 21% from the perimeter. Right now, all of New York is watching the results of that MRI.

In the first half, the Bucks had 16 assists, more than those registered in the second and third games. Seven of Middleton’s nine passes and five of Jrue’s own seven ended in the basket. They had felt more comfortable than in past scenarios and the new one invited them to recreate. Antetokounmpo, in the midst of comfort, tried more triples than they should have and Middleton, putting aside possible scares that had come to the call of relaxation, closed the third quarter with an implausible triple: on the horn and against three rivals (81-69 ). How good it is and how few tell it. Without Irving, life is much more complicated. In the nine minutes after your injury, the Nets were only able to score 10 points overall and, at the end of the game, the point guard was the team’s second leading scorer, with 11, behind Durant, who fought until he could (28 + 13 + 5). Or until they left him. No one responded in the second row, while the ship sank and the public threw stones at the boat. “Bucks in 6,” he screamed. This series still has a lot to do with it. What was expected, but with a sad how.