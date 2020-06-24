Community of Madrid firefighters had to work on the most severe peak of the coronavirus pandemic to supply funeral homes, overwhelmed, in the task of collecting the deceased from this disease in nursing homes. According to various documents to which the newspaper El País has had access, from the end of March to the middle of April, firefighters were performing these tasks with bodies that were left unattended even more than 36 hours after their death.

“We are informed by Social Policies that when the coronavirus enters a residence in a few days they have a large number of infected, but all, and a significant number of deceased. Of the 476 nursing homes, 37 are severely affected and another 32 will be in this state in a few days. This is also joined by some disabled homes (13 in critical condition) that replicate almost identical problems. We have received an order from the President to collaborate with other services to control this unpleasant situation, prioritizing the removal of deceased that no one collects. Initially, we will promptly request the collaboration of volunteers, but we will immediately transfer it to the guard so that these issues can be developed and resolved in an ordinary way, “it was explained through a note from the fire department that moved to the different parks.

This body worked on casket transfer tasks and also disinfection of health centers and residences. According to data provided by El País, the firefighters had to take charge of the transfer of almost 185 corpses, having a significant peak of work between April 4 and 7, when they collected a daily average of 23 bodies in different nursing homes.

Israel Naveso, head of the federated Union of Firefighters in CSIT Professional Union, described as “nonsense and drama” all this situation in this newspaper already mentioned.