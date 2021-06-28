The ‘Dragon Man’, a new human species unknown until now

A new branch of the human family tree unknown to science until now. The new analysis of a fossil skull in almost perfect condition discovered in the 1939s during the construction of a bridge in the city of Harbin, in Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province (during the Japanese occupation), has revealed that it is actually a totally new species . Even more, eThis hominid appears to be one of our closest hominid relatives, even closer than the Neanderthals themselves.

Rewriting the history of human evolution

The extraordinary fossil has been named as a new human species, “dragon man”, by Chinese researchers, although other experts are more cautious with the designation and prefer to call it ‘Homo longi’.

As the skull was found during the Japanese occupation, to prevent it from falling into the hands of the “enemy”, it was wrapped and hidden in an abandoned well, and it resurfaced in 2018 after the man who hid it told his grandson shortly before die.

“The Harbin fossil is one of the most complete human cranial fossils in the world, says Qiang Ji, professor of paleontology at Hebei GEO University.” This fossil preserves many morphological details that are fundamental to understanding the evolution of the genus Homo and the origin of ‘Homo sapiens’. While displaying typical archaic human characteristics, the Harbin skull features a mosaic combination of primitive and derived characters that is distinguishable from all other previously named Homo species“Ji clarifies.